Tenants concerned about Milei’s laws met with Kirchnerist deputies

Tenant organizations expressed their concern to national deputies of Unión por la Patria for the repeal of the rental law.

The reforms promoted by the government of Javier Milei are contemplated in the DNU of the Executive Branch and in the so-called omnibus law.

The bench headed by Germán Martínez met this noon with representatives of tenant organizations, among them, Gervasio Muñoz, from Inquilinos Agrupados, and Maximiliano Vittar, from the National Tenants Movement, who expressed their concern about the repeal of the Rental Law contemplated in the DNU.

According to the national representative of UxP, Mónica Macha, this situation “puts the tenants at institutional risk and in a vulnerable situation for millions of families.”

The deputies also plan to receive members of human rights organizationswho will raise their “concern” about the measures promoted by the national government.

In that sense, the deputies of Unión por la Patria in the Chamber of Deputies reaffirmed their “commitment to the defense of the rights of Argentines.”

For tomorrow, meanwhile, it was reported that the block of UxP deputies will receive, at 10, retiree organizations and at 12, to representatives of the Tourism sector, who will present their concerns regarding the DNU and the measures included in the so-called omnibus law.

With information from Argentine News





