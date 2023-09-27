Tencent Games Implements Play Restrictions to Prevent Children’s Game Addiction during Holidays

In an effort to prevent children from getting addicted to games during the holidays, Tencent Games has issued a notice regarding play restrictions during the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day on September 24. According to the notice, underage users will only be allowed to play the game for one hour between 20:00 and 21:00 every night, with a total playtime limit of 8 hours during the holidays.

This move comes as part of Tencent Games’ ongoing efforts to combat game addiction among minors. The company has been closely monitored and evaluated by relevant agencies, which track the progress of game manufacturers in implementing measures to prevent addiction.

Recently, the Nancai Compliance Technology Research Institute released the results of its “Summer Evaluation of 20 Mobile Game Anti-Addiction Systems.” In this evaluation, the institute tested the “Minor Protection Mechanism” of 20 mobile games and assigned them scores. The average score among these games was 77 points, with six games achieving high scores ranging from 80 to 100 points.

However, the evaluation report also highlighted loopholes in the anti-addiction systems of some game manufacturers, particularly regarding channel service and game account management. As a result, the scores of certain game products were lowered.

Tencent Games has been consistent in issuing play restriction notices for underage players during every holiday, which showcases the company’s commitment to implementing addiction prevention measures since the introduction of the new “830” regulations. These regulations, released by the State Press and Publication Administration on August 30, 2021, require online game companies to significantly reduce the duration of online gaming for minors and enforce strict real-name registration requirements for online game accounts.

The protection of minors in the gaming industry has seen significant improvement since the implementation of these regulations two years ago. The “2022 Progress Report on the Protection of Minors in China‘s Game Industry,” jointly released by the Game Working Committee of the China Audiovisual and Digital Publishing Association and Gamma Data, reveals that over 75% of minors now play games for less than 3 hours per week. Additionally, the overall consumption level of underage game users remains low, and more than 86% of parents are satisfied with the implementation of the new regulations.

While progress has been made, experts emphasize the need for further measures to address any remaining blind spots and loopholes. The fight against minors’ game addiction is an ongoing societal project, wherein game manufacturers play a crucial role. In response to the continuously evolving internet landscape, domestic game manufacturers, including Tencent, have actively responded to new regulations and policies, exploring and implementing new anti-addiction measures.

Tencent, in particular, has taken proactive steps such as banning consumption by minors under 12 years old and implementing facial recognition technology to screen accounts suspected of belonging to minors. These measures help measure gaming time and consumption while ensuring privacy protection.

Relevant experts acknowledge the progress made thus far in addressing minors’ game addiction, but stress the need for additional means to effectively implement anti-addiction efforts and eliminate any remaining blind spots. With the collective efforts of society, the battle against game addiction among minors continues, and game manufacturers must remain vigilant in strengthening their defenses and consolidating their achievements in preventing game addiction.