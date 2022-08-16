Tencent Music and Beijing Film Festival have reached an in-depth strategic cooperation to jointly launch the theme concert of movie golden songs

DoNews reported on August 16 that on August 16, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (hereinafter referred to as “TME” or “Tencent Music”) and the Beijing International Film Festival Organizing Committee (hereinafter referred to as “Beijing Film Festival” or “Beijing Film Festival”) They jointly announced that the two parties have formally reached an in-depth strategic cooperation, which will integrate the rich resources, services and ecological advantages in various industries, and further promote the healthy and diversified development of China‘s music and film industries. The two parties held a signing ceremony on the opening day of the Beijing International Film Festival. Cui Yan, Director of the Beijing International Film Festival Operation Center of Beijing Radio and Television Station, Executive Deputy Director of the Beijing International Film Festival Organizing Committee Office, and Chen Mo, Vice President of Brand Marketing and Public Relations of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Attend the ceremony.

With the conclusion of this cooperation, Tencent Music, as the only official music partner designated by the 12th to 13th Beijing International Film Festival, will jointly establish the first “Film Music Support Program” with the Beijing International Film Festival Organizing Committee. Focus on the creation, production, content promotion and professional development of film music. In the future, the two parties will also carry out in-depth cooperation in various forms such as special support for the music of film festival projects, venture capital works, selection of outstanding musicians, film and music theme song cooperation, selection of outstanding film music and global promotion. The “Grand Award” series IP will also jointly launch the “One Love” movie golden song theme concert with the Beijing Film Festival in the near future.

Under the vision of the “Film Music Support Program”, Tencent Music will also participate in the “Project Venture Capital” section of this Beijing International Film Festival, which aims to fully connect outstanding film projects with the elements of the film industry chain. A number of excellent film works including “Plumbing in the Spring River”, “Shouting Mountain” and “Antarctic Love” have been hatched. Tencent Music will finally win the “Special Award”, “Best Original Screenplay Award”, “Most Commercial Potential Award”, “Most Creative Award” and “Most Investment Value Project Award” selected by the organizing committee in this venture capital section. The winning projects of the “Most Potential Creative Team Award” and “Most Market Focused Project Award” provide the industry’s top movie music theme song creation and promotion services to encourage the development and creation of more outstanding potential works, and will Cooperate with the film music theme song with the award-winning works in this section.

As a leader in online music and audio entertainment services in China, Tencent Music has been deeply involved in the field of film and television music for many years. It has previously cooperated with many popular films to create high-quality film and television music works, including the theme song of the same name of “On the Cliff” sung by Zhou Shen and the Mao Buyi’s “Myth of Love” theme song of the same name, etc. In July this year, Tencent Music also launched the industry’s first high-quality music production alliance “TME Producers Alliance” covering the entire life cycle of music content, and the “Golden Song Development Plan”, which aims to explore the creation and value rules of golden songs with the industry. While helping outstanding musicians to achieve synchronized artistic and commercial value, we will continue to pay attention to high-quality music works and the long-term prosperity and development of the Chinese music industry.

Beijing International Film Festival is a key cultural project in Beijing under the guidance of the State Film Administration and sponsored by the Central Radio and Television Station and the Beijing Municipal People’s Government. After 11 years of development, it has gradually become an international, professional, innovative and high-end, A market-oriented international film festival. Based on this cooperation, in the future, Tencent Music will continue to expand the content addition and promotion capabilities in the field of film and television music based on its diversified product matrix such as QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and National K Song, and will also The platform promotion ability, content production ability, and ecological capabilities such as Tencent musicians will be further promoted to the big stage of the film industry. farther and wider.