The Municipal Health Commission this morning (August 16date) notification:August 1, 20225DayFrom 0 to 24:00, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia, and 3 new cases of local asymptomatic infections, all of which were found in isolation and control. There were 10 new confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia and 12 asymptomatic infections, of which 10 confirmed cases and 11 asymptomatic infections were found in closed-loop control.

Asymptomatic infection1lives in Xuhui District,Asymptomatic infection2. Asymptomatic infected persons 3living in Minhang District, all of them are closed-loop isolation control personnel in the city. During the period, the nucleic acid test results of the new coronavirus were abnormal, and the results of the CDC review were positive, and they were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections.

August 1, 20225Day0-24 hours,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, report10 confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia. 10 patients were cured and discharged, including 4 from Japan, 2 from Singapore, 2 from the United States, 1 from Cameroon and 1 from Denmark.

case1Be a U.S. citizen, visit relatives in the U.S., depart from the U.S.,Arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 9, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case2Be a New Zealand citizen, live in New Zealand, depart from New Zealand, andArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 9, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case3 – Case 5All are Chinese nationals, cases3. Case 4 is studying in Japan, case 5 is living in Japan, case 3-case 5 departed from Japan, took the same flight, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 11, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed. Symptoms appear. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case6Chinese nationality, working in Singapore, starting from Singapore, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 11, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case7Chinese nationality, living in Hong Kong, departing from Hong Kong, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 12, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case8Be a U.S. citizen, work in the U.S., travel from the U.S., atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 12, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case9. Case 10All are Chinese nationals, cases9 lives in the United States, case 10 works in the United States, case 9 and case 10 departed from the United States, took the same flight, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 14, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined and observed, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

10 imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatmentthe same flight has been trackedClose contacts116 people have been quarantined and observed。

August 1, 20225DayFrom 0 to 24:00, 12 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were added.

Asymptomatic infection1Chinese nationality, working in the United States, starting from the United States, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 10, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection2Chinese nationality, studying in the United States, starting from the United States, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 11, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection3 – Asymptomatic infected persons 5All are Chinese nationals, asymptomatic infected persons3. Asymptomatic infection 4 lives in Canada, asymptomatic infection 5 is visiting relatives in Canada, asymptomatic infection 3 – asymptomatic infection 5 departs from Canada, takes the same flight, and arrives at Shanghai Pudong International on August 12, 2022 At the airport, they were quarantined and observed after entering the customs, and routine nucleic acid tests were abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection6For Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in Korea, starting from Korea, inOn August 1, 2022, they entered other provinces, and they were quarantined and observed after entering the customs. After the quarantine period expired, they returned to Shanghai for home health monitoring, during which the nucleic acid tests were all negative. On August 14, the daily routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After review by the city and district CDC, it was positive. After consultation with city-level experts and comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging examination results, they were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections.

Asymptomatic infection7Chinese nationality, living in Hong Kong, departing from Hong Kong, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 12, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection8Chinese nationality, working in Canada, starting from Canada, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 13, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection9. Asymptomatic infected persons 10All Chinese nationality, asymptomatic infection9 Work in the United States, asymptomatic infection 10 study in the United States, asymptomatic infection 9, asymptomatic infection 10 depart from the United States, take the same flight, arrive at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 13, 2022, and immediately after entering customs He was quarantined and observed in a centralized manner, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection11Australian nationality, working in Australia, departing from Australia, transiting through New Zealand, atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 14, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection12Chinese nationality, studying in the United States, starting from the United States, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 14, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

12 cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observationtrackedClose contacts191 people have been quarantined and observed。

August 1, 20225DayFrom 0 to 24:00, the medical observation of imported asymptomatic infected persons from abroad will be released 12example.

July 3, 2022 00:00 to 2August 1, 0225DayAt 24:00, a total of 157 cases were confirmed locally, 177 cases were cured and discharged, 4 cases were treated in hospital, and 0 cases died; 671 cases were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

as ofAugust 1, 20225DayAt 24:00, a total of 5,041 imported confirmed cases abroad, 4,942 were discharged from hospital, and 99 were treated in hospital. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.