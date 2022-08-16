Home Sports Premier, Liverpool draw with Palace, Klopp betrayed by Nunez
Premier, Liverpool draw with Palace, Klopp betrayed by Nunez

Premier, Liverpool draw with Palace, Klopp betrayed by Nunez

After the 2-2 at Fulham the Reds do not go beyond the 1-1 against Vieira’s team, at Anfield. The Uruguayan expelled, Diaz replies to Zaha

Is the real Liverpool the stellar one seen in the Community Shield won against Manchester City or the stammering one that drew at Fulham on the first day of the championship? The season debut at Anfield tonight gives an answer and leans more in the direction of the version seen with Fulham: the Reds are stopped at 1-1 by the Crystal Palace in a grumpy and difficult game and they see the City already run away at +4 . After two days it would be ridiculous to issue sentences but surely Klopp has a lot of work to do because his Liverpool still seem far from the best form.

THE MATCH

Klopp’s team had started great by pressing, creating chances and also wasting a lot (for Nunez a missed opportunity and a post). But in the 32nd minute a perfect counterattack from the Palace aimed by Zaha gave the guests the advantage. Liverpool resumed the siege, albeit in a disorderly way and lending its side to the restarts of the Londoners. At 12 ‘of the restart what could have been the tombstone of the Liverpool match when Darwin Nunez was sent off for a reaction foul (tested against Andersen). Four minutes later a Diaz masterpiece put the Reds back on track, but they didn’t go beyond 1-1. Next Monday a very interesting challenge at Old Trafford between a Manchester United in black crisis and a Liverpool that will be without Nunez.

August 15, 2022 (change August 15, 2022 | 23:49)

