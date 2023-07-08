Zhu Ting’s Inevitable Return to the Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team: Boosting Morale and Reigniting Dominance

Original title: Zhu Ting’s Return to the Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Is Inevitable

Zhu Ting, the renowned Chinese women’s volleyball player, is expected to make her return to the national team soon, sparking excitement among fans. Despite the desire to see her back in action, Zhu Ting’s participation in the World League finals is not possible. However, the ideal time for her comeback is believed to be the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Even after retiring, former player Wang Jiawei praised Zhu Ting, stating that she was born for competition. Zhu Ting’s commitment to playing in the European arena has earned her accolades, including the Best Main Attack Award in Serie A and the Europa League championship. Fans should refrain from mocking and satirizing Zhu Ting, as her achievements continue to solidify her status as a top player.

Zhu Ting’s absence from the World League has not deterred her dedication to the sport. She remains focused on her development as a young main attacker. Zhu Ting’s deep patriotic sentiments shine through, as she continues to work hard for the team’s success. Confronted with online criticism, Zhu Ting and her team have matured and now actively engage with the media, leaders, and coaches, generating a united front of support. Fans, however, still voice their desires relentlessly, leaving Zhu Ting with no respite. Any failure of the Chinese women’s volleyball team in the World League is often blamed on her, along with allegations that she hampers the growth of younger players.

Ultimately, Zhu Ting’s recovery is crucial. In Serie A, she has only reached 80% of her full potential, preventing her from winning the MVP and leading her club to the league championship. Although she led her team to a third-place finish, Zhu Ting is not the top-scoring player for her club, as that title lies with the Italian support.

The combination of Zhu Ting and Li Yingying, once dubbed a winning duo during their time with the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team, faced a setback when Zhu Ting performed poorly. Injuries to both players, including Zhu Ting’s wrist injury during the Tokyo Olympics, hindered their performance. However, when playing in a healthy state, the duo propelled the Chinese women’s volleyball team to the top, earning victories in the World Cup and establishing their dominance. Opposing teams would readily concede three points upon seeing Lang Ping lead the Chinese women’s volleyball team, demonstrating the team’s remarkable supremacy during that period.

Zhu Ting’s return to the Chinese women’s volleyball team is eagerly anticipated. As fans anxiously await her comeback, it is clear that her presence will elevate the team’s morale and performance. Sohu, as an information platform, provides a space for this article’s opinions, which solely represent the author’s viewpoint.

