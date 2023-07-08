Rising Cases of Enterovirus Infections in Newborns Spark Concern in Europe

Title: Enterovirus Infections in Newborns Spread across Europe, WHO Issues Warning

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concerns about the increasing number of enterovirus infections in newborns, specifically the E-11 virus, which was initially reported in France but has now spread to several European countries. Italy has also witnessed a rise in such infections, although there is no significant risk to public health. WHO advises countries to closely monitor infections and focus on control and prevention measures.

Enterovirus infections do not have specific antiviral therapies, and the severity of the infection varies depending on the vulnerability of the affected person.

Italy has reported a total of 7 cases of enterovirus infections in newborns, confirmed between April and June. As of the latest report, only one newborn remains hospitalized in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), compared to the initial three. One newborn has already been discharged, and another showed considerable improvement despite the infection being asymptomatic.

Other European countries have also experienced cases of neonatal enterovirus infection. France reported 9 cases of sepsis with hepatic impairment and neonatal multiple organ failure, resulting in 7 deaths. Croatia confirmed one case, Spain had 2 cases, Sweden witnessed 5 cases, including 4 with meningoencephalitis, and the United Kingdom reported 2 cases.

Enteroviruses are common and widespread, often causing mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. However, certain populations, such as children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, are at higher risk. The viruses can be transmitted through contact with contaminated surfaces, ingestion of contaminated food or drink, inhalation of contaminated particles in the air, or exposure to infected blood or secretions.

Treatment for enterovirus infections includes focusing on prevention, managing the resulting diseases, and promptly identifying and treating any infections. WHO stresses the importance of early diagnosis and proper sample treatment.

Enterovirus infections do not have distinctive symptoms, and the course of the infection depends on the individual’s response. Mild symptoms can be challenging to recognize, while more severe illnesses may include skin rashes, gastroenteritis, feverish diseases, meningitis, encephalitis, acute flaccid paralysis (AFP), myocarditis, and pericarditis. Newborns are particularly vulnerable to inflammatory diseases like acute hepatitis with coagulopathy. However, most cases are asymptomatic, or present with respiratory tract infections.

Healthcare professionals are urged to be proactive in diagnosing and treating enterovirus infections, while improving their skillset for proper sample handling.

As the enterovirus infections in newborns continue to spread across Europe, public health authorities are working closely with WHO to monitor the situation and implement necessary measures to control and prevent further outbreaks.

