Source title: Tencent Music Chart Tour Program | Love what you love, Su Jianxin and Yuan Yawei have achieved greatness with music

On September 28, 2022, the "Love What You Love – Broad World, Free Chase" Friends Concert, jointly organized by Tencent Music List under Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and Jiangling Ford, brought a wonderful concert to the audience. Audiovisual feast. This concert invites four charismatic star musicians, Su Jianxin, Yuan Yawei, Chen Yihan and Deng Dian, to use an immersive performance to describe love and freedom, and to interpret "the vast world, free pursuit" with their own musical attitudes 's brand proposition, allowing listeners to continuously break through the boundaries with the rhythm of the music, heading for the vastness. Music goes to a new realm, presentingImmersive audio-visual feast Tell the brand with musical melody and experience the world with immersive scenes. In order to deepen the theme of the concert "Broad World, Free Pursuit", Tencent Music Ranking carefully set the stage setting of the concert into an exquisite and dreamy immersive destination for three stops. The singers take the melody as the wheel and the singing as the driving force, and lead the audience to drive together to the dazzling cyber city, pass the splendid sunset beach, and break into the secret forest with deep surprises… Let the audience's mind and body travel through nature. room, feel the vast world. At the event, four musical friends, Su Jianxin, Yuan Yawei, Chen Yihan and Deng Dian, integrated their musical attitudes and life concepts into this concert, and used singing as the accompaniment to explore the world, allowing the audience to move forward in the process. There is still a musical companion. Under the neon flashing city, Deng Dian dynamically interprets "Aiming" and "Crazy Headed", creating a hot music atmosphere; Chen Yihan's romantic "Little Planet" leads the audience through the interstellar space, in pursuit of the soul of freedom; " After the "Broad Sea and Sky" took the audience to a wider world, Su Jianxin sang "A New Realm" on the sunset beach, and performed a wonderful life; finally, Yuan Yawei, like a mysterious singer in the secret forest, used the song "We" Arouse courage and faith, and sing "Close" to a gentle ending. At the scene, the four star musicians built a free world with the sound of nature, immersing the audience in it, freeing themselves to the fullest, and inspiring every former traveler to always go to every destination with love and pursuit. Online, the concert was watched by more than 14 million people, the main topic of the concert was viewed more than 260 million times a day, and 74,000 discussions were gained. Music resonates emotions, and the concert tour plans to create a high-quality music scene This concert tour is an immersive audio-visual feast created by Tencent Music List based on the user's emotional appeal of "never satisfied, eager to break through". I hope that through this "love what you love" music Yes, it resonates emotionally with young people. Through ingenious and creative scenes to build an atmosphere, and to filter out music with deep meaning to convey emotions, Tencent Music List has achieved the same frequency resonance with users in this highly infectious and empathetic concert, and together in the "broad world" time, chasing freedom. In addition to this concert, whether it is the first WAVE Music Festival, which has swept social media this summer, or the Youyou List Hot Live series that has been held for many years, Tencent Music List and its Youyou List and Inspur List are constantly gathering strength. Publicize the value, assemble all kinds of high-quality music events jointly held with excellent brands, and upgrade the Tencent Music Chart "Music Tour Plan". While the current musicians provide more high-quality singing stages, they also provide music fans with more abundant live music activities. In the future, Tencent Music Chart will continue to unite with more industry partners and leverage on TME's platform resources and advantages to create more high-quality trending IPs, present users with better and more diversified music performances, and realize the integration of brand communication and music marketing. Two-way achievement.

Music goes to a new realm, presentingImmersive audio-visual feast

Tell the brand with musical melody and experience the world with immersive scenes. In order to deepen the theme of the concert “Broad World, Free Pursuit”, Tencent Music Ranking carefully set the stage setting of the concert into an exquisite and dreamy immersive destination for three stops. The singers take the melody as the wheel and the singing as the driving force, and lead the audience to drive together to the dazzling cyber city, pass the sunset beach with the splendid afterglow, and break into the secret forest with deep surprises… Let the audience’s mind and body travel through the natural world. room, feel the vast world.

At the event, four music friends, Su Jianxin, Yuan Yawei, Chen Yihan and Deng Dian, integrated their musical attitudes and life concepts into this concert, using singing as the accompaniment to explore the world, allowing the audience to move forward in the process. There is still a musical companion. Under the neon flickering city, Deng Dian interprets “Aim” and “Crazy Headed” in a dynamic way, and heats up the music atmosphere; Chen Yihan’s romantic “Little Planet” leads the audience through the interstellar space and pursues the soul of freedom; ” After the “Broad Sea and Sky” took the audience to a wider world, Su Jianxin sang “A New Realm” on the sunset beach, and performed a wonderful life; finally, Yuan Yawei, like a mysterious singer in the secret forest, used a song “We” Arouse courage and faith, and sing “Close” to a gentle ending.

At the scene, the four star musicians built a free world with the sound of nature, immersing the audience in it, freeing themselves to the fullest, and inspiring every former traveler to always go to every destination with love and pursuit. Online, the concert was watched by more than 14 million people, the main topic of the concert was viewed more than 260 million times a day, and 74,000 discussions were gained.

Music resonates emotions, and the concert tour plans to create a high-quality music scene

This concert tour is an immersive audio-visual feast created by Tencent Music List based on the user’s emotional appeal of “never satisfied, eager to break through”. I hope that through this “love what you love” music Yes, it resonates emotionally with young people. Through ingenious and creative scenes to build an atmosphere, and to screen music with deep meaning to convey emotions, the Tencent Music Chart has achieved the same frequency resonance with users in this highly infectious and empathetic concert, and together in the “broad world” time, chasing freedom.

In addition to this concert, whether it is the first WAVE Music Festival, which has swept social media this summer, or the Youyou List Hot Live series that has been held for many years, Tencent Music List and its Youyou List and Inspur List are constantly gathering strength. Publicize the value, assemble all kinds of high-quality music events jointly held with excellent brands, and upgrade the Tencent Music Chart “Music Tour Plan”. While the current musicians provide more high-quality singing stages, they also provide music fans with more abundant live music activities.

In the future, Tencent Music Chart will continue to unite with more industry partners and leverage on TME’s platform resources and advantages to create more high-quality trending IPs, present users with better and more diversified music performances, and realize the integration of brand communication and music marketing. Two-way achievement.