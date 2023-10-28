Tesori d’Oriente turns 25 and focuses on training and the environment

Listen to the audio version of the article

The oriental concept of psycho-physical well-being to be achieved through the balance between mind and body inspired the creation, in 1998, of Tesori d’Oriente. On the occasion of its 25th birthday, the historic Sodalis Group brand announces two new projects.

The first is the collaboration with the Italian Perfumery Institute – a high training school created with the aim of enhancing Italian excellence in the field of perfume and beauty – which meets the brand by studying its history and iconic rituals through the eyes and the noses of the new generations. The brand will finance a scholarship for the next edition of the Master Executive Fragrance & Cosmetic Management scheduled for 2024.

The second is an initiative dedicated to environmental and social impact. Tesori d’Oriente, in fact, will support the Italian Environment Foundation for one of the most important projects introduced by the institution: “The Cherry Garden” involves the planting of over 200 cherry trees in the municipality of Sospiro, in the province of Cremona. The aim of this project will be to return new trees to the earth that absorb carbon and pollutants, regulate water flow and have a refreshing effect. Furthermore, support for this initiative will guarantee the creation of inclusive activities for people with intellectual disabilities and autism through support for entrepreneurial and agricultural activities.

Tesori d’Oriente thus continues the “Treasures for Nature” path, approaching the community through a local reality with a strong environmental and social impact. «The promise of the brand – says Barbara Secco, brand manager of Tesori d’Oriente – has always been to transform small everyday gestures into a well-being ritual capable of reviving body and mind. A challenge that we win year after year thanks to constant research and development of innovative and at the same time rich in tradition lines.”

From the first ritual of 25 years ago – still the protagonist and best seller – White Musk, to the scents of argan up to the preciousness of the black rose and the Forest Ritual line, this year the company presents Karma with nashi flower and cedar wood which, thanks to the natural blend of essential oils and developed using applied neuroscience, instills a feeling of happiness and good mood.

Share this: Facebook

X

