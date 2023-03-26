Home Entertainment “Thank you Mauricio”: the PRO statement, now without Macri as a candidate for President
Entertainment

“Thank you Mauricio”: the PRO statement, now without Macri as a candidate for President

by admin
“Thank you Mauricio”: the PRO statement, now without Macri as a candidate for President

After the former president Mauricio Macri will announce that he will not be a candidate for President in the 2023 Elections, putting an end to the speculation, the news did not take long to have repercussions within its political space and several messages of support and celebration emerged, including an official statement from the PRO.

“Thank you Mauricio! Being part of a space means knowing how to play as a team and giving rise to new voices. This decision honors us and represents us”stated the publication that confirms the support for the former president’s decision by the space chaired by Patricia Bullrich.

Macri got off: he will not be a candidate for president in this year’s elections

The statement also stated: “Thus, the possibility opens for a new generation of leaders to compete freely and healthily to decide who will lead the team that will continue the path of change that we started in 2015″.

We are convinced that Argentina needs leaders like Mauricio’s. That they work tirelessly with a great commitment to defend the values ​​that unite us and represent us, and that prioritize the interests of the country and the construction of a better future,” the document stated.

Patricia Bullrich also praised Mauricio Macri: “This confirms his greatness and generosity”

Along the same lines, from space they stated that “they firmly believe that the teams achieve the changes and that ego-driven messianic leadership gets us nowhere“.

“Since its beginnings, the PRO was conceived as a party of the people for the people, with a vocation for change and transformation. That is what guides us and will guide us in the years to come,” the post added.

See also  The 6th Pingyao International Film Festival will open on January 14, and the industry projects will be released first-Entertainment-中工网

In this regard, from the PRO they concluded: “We highlight the teaching that leaves us and the path that marks us (Mauricio Macri). We count on your full support and experience. so that the next government can promote the changes that Argentina needs”.

AS. / ds

You may also like

You may also like

“Nobody dares to say it”

Taylor Hawkins, one year after his death: the...

Ashley motion capture actor celebrates the release of...

µçÓ°¡¶²»Ö¹²»ÐÝ·Ì«ÔÂ·ÑÝ µ¼ÑÝÍõ¾§Ð¯ÕÅËÌÎÄ·ÖÏíÄ»ºó¹ÊÊÂ – ÖÐ¹úÐÂÎÅÍø É½Î÷ – Ó°ÏìÉ½Î÷µÄÁ¦Á¿

They extracted information from the black box of...

The reaction of Jorge Asís after the electoral...

SOMA laboratory Andrew Huang ʻư Pulsar-23 Ļ

María Kodama, the widow of Jorge Luis Borges,...

China Supreme in Amsterdam – Chinese food like...

Found in depot: Abraham’s jenever keg

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy