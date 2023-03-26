Editing Matininfos.net



Featured, Politics

It was very late on Thursday evening that the Sama II government was published. A technical redevelopment which sees certain heads reappear, such as Jean-Pierre Bemba who takes the defense and Vital Kamerhe, the economy. Here are, in full, the persons named as members of the Sama II Government:

Here is the list of Deputy Prime Ministers:

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, Security and Customary Affairs: Kazadi Kankonde Peter

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense and Veterans: Bemba Gombo Jean-Pierre

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Economy: Kamerhe Vital

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Francophonie: Christophe Lutundula Apala

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Civil Service, Modernization of Administration and Innovation of Public Service: Jean-Pierre Lihau Ebua

Here is the list of Ministers of State:

Minister of State, Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development: Ève Bazaiba Masudi

Minister of State, Minister of Justice, Keeper of the Seals: Rose Mutombo Kiese

Minister of State, Minister of Infrastructure and Public Works: Alexis Gizaro Muvuni

Minister of State, Minister for Regional Cooperation: Antipas Mbusa Nyamwisi

Minister of State, Minister of the Budget: Aimé Boji Sangara

Minister of State, Minister of Portfolio: Adèle Kahinda Mayina

Minister of State, Minister of Planning: Tsuminwa Tuluka Judith

Minister of State, Minister of Town Planning and Housing: Pius Muabilu Mbayu Mukala

Minister of State, Minister of Rural Development: François Rubota Masumbuko

Minister of State, Minister of Decentralization and Institutional Reforms: Eustache Muhanzi Mubembe

Minister of State, Minister of Regional Planning: Guy Loando Mboyo

List of Ministers:

Minister of Finance: Nicolas Kazadi

Minister of Public Health, Hygiene and Prevention: Kamba Mulanda Samuel-Roger

Minister of Agriculture: Jose Mpanda Kabangu

Minister of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education (EPST): Tony Mwaba Kazadi

Minister of Transport, Ways of Communication and Opening Up: Ekila Likombo Marc

Minister of Employment, Labor and Social Welfare: Ms. Ndusi Ntembe Claudine

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock: Adrien Bokele Djema

Minister of Industry: Julien Paluku Kahongya

Minister of Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises: Zinga Birihanze Désiré

Minister of Higher and University Education (ESU): Muhindo Nzangi

Minister of Scientific Research and Technological Innovation: Gilbert Kabanda Rukemba

Minister of Mines: Antoinette Nsamba Kalambayi

Minister of Hydrocarbons: Didier Budimbu Ntubuanga

Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and New Information and Communication Technologies (PTNTIC): Augustin Kibassa Maliba Lubalala

Minister of Digital: Désiré Cashmir Eberande Kolongele

Minister of Land Affairs: Aimé Sakombi Molendo

Minister of Hydraulic Resources and Electricity: Olivier Mwenze Mukaleng

Minister of Foreign Trade: Jean-Lucien Bussa Tongba

Minister of Human Rights: Albert Fabrice Puela

Minister of Gender, Family and Children: Masangu Bibi Muloko Mireille

Minister of Tourism: Didier Mazenga Mukanzu

Minister of Communications and Media, Government Spokesperson: Patrick Muyaya Katembwe

Minister of Social Affairs, Humanitarian Actions and National Solidarity: Modeste Mutinga Mutushayi

Minister of Vocational Training and Trades: Antoinette Kipulu Kabenga

Minister of Youth, Initiation to New Citizenship and National Cohesion: Yves Bunkulu Zola

Minister of Sports and Recreation: François Kabulo Mwana Kabulo

Minister of Culture, Arts and Heritage: Catherine Katumbu Furaha

Minister for Relations with Parliament: Anne-Marie Karume Bakaneme

Minister to the President of the Republic: Nana Manuanina Kihimba

Minister Delegate to the Minister of Social Affairs, Humanitarian Actions and National Solidarity Responsible for people living with disabilities and other vulnerable people: Irène Esambo Diata

Here is the list of deputy ministers:

Deputy Minister of the Interior, Security, Decentralization and Customary Affairs: Jean-Claude Molipe Mandongo

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs: Bandu Panzu Crispin

Deputy Minister of Justice: Mambu Lawu Thadée

Vice-Minister of Planning: Bitika Omana Pascal

Deputy Minister of Budget: Elysée Bokumuamua Weeks

Deputy Minister of National Defence: Adubango Awoto Samy

Deputy Minister of Finance: Onyege Nsele Mimpa

Deputy Minister of Mines: Godard Motemona Gibolum

Deputy Minister of Public Health and Prevention: Olen Obe A Nzem Serge

Deputy Minister of EPST: Aminata Namasiya Bazego

Deputy Minister of Hydrocarbons: Moleka Nsolo Wivine

Deputy Minister of Transport and Communication: Kilubu Kutuna Séraphine.

