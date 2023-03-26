17
24 mars 2023
It was very late on Thursday evening that the Sama II government was published. A technical redevelopment which sees certain heads reappear, such as Jean-Pierre Bemba who takes the defense and Vital Kamerhe, the economy. Here are, in full, the persons named as members of the Sama II Government:
Here is the list of Deputy Prime Ministers:
- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, Security and Customary Affairs: Kazadi Kankonde Peter
- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense and Veterans: Bemba Gombo Jean-Pierre
- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Economy: Kamerhe Vital
- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Francophonie: Christophe Lutundula Apala
- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Civil Service, Modernization of Administration and Innovation of Public Service: Jean-Pierre Lihau Ebua
Here is the list of Ministers of State:
- Minister of State, Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development: Ève Bazaiba Masudi
- Minister of State, Minister of Justice, Keeper of the Seals: Rose Mutombo Kiese
- Minister of State, Minister of Infrastructure and Public Works: Alexis Gizaro Muvuni
- Minister of State, Minister for Regional Cooperation: Antipas Mbusa Nyamwisi
- Minister of State, Minister of the Budget: Aimé Boji Sangara
- Minister of State, Minister of Portfolio: Adèle Kahinda Mayina
- Minister of State, Minister of Planning: Tsuminwa Tuluka Judith
- Minister of State, Minister of Town Planning and Housing: Pius Muabilu Mbayu Mukala
- Minister of State, Minister of Rural Development: François Rubota Masumbuko
- Minister of State, Minister of Decentralization and Institutional Reforms: Eustache Muhanzi Mubembe
- Minister of State, Minister of Regional Planning: Guy Loando Mboyo
List of Ministers:
- Minister of Finance: Nicolas Kazadi
- Minister of Public Health, Hygiene and Prevention: Kamba Mulanda Samuel-Roger
- Minister of Agriculture: Jose Mpanda Kabangu
- Minister of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education (EPST): Tony Mwaba Kazadi
- Minister of Transport, Ways of Communication and Opening Up: Ekila Likombo Marc
- Minister of Employment, Labor and Social Welfare: Ms. Ndusi Ntembe Claudine
- Minister of Fisheries and Livestock: Adrien Bokele Djema
- Minister of Industry: Julien Paluku Kahongya
- Minister of Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises: Zinga Birihanze Désiré
- Minister of Higher and University Education (ESU): Muhindo Nzangi
- Minister of Scientific Research and Technological Innovation: Gilbert Kabanda Rukemba
- Minister of Mines: Antoinette Nsamba Kalambayi
- Minister of Hydrocarbons: Didier Budimbu Ntubuanga
- Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and New Information and Communication Technologies (PTNTIC): Augustin Kibassa Maliba Lubalala
- Minister of Digital: Désiré Cashmir Eberande Kolongele
- Minister of Land Affairs: Aimé Sakombi Molendo
- Minister of Hydraulic Resources and Electricity: Olivier Mwenze Mukaleng
- Minister of Foreign Trade: Jean-Lucien Bussa Tongba
- Minister of Human Rights: Albert Fabrice Puela
- Minister of Gender, Family and Children: Masangu Bibi Muloko Mireille
- Minister of Tourism: Didier Mazenga Mukanzu
- Minister of Communications and Media, Government Spokesperson: Patrick Muyaya Katembwe
- Minister of Social Affairs, Humanitarian Actions and National Solidarity: Modeste Mutinga Mutushayi
- Minister of Vocational Training and Trades: Antoinette Kipulu Kabenga
- Minister of Youth, Initiation to New Citizenship and National Cohesion: Yves Bunkulu Zola
- Minister of Sports and Recreation: François Kabulo Mwana Kabulo
- Minister of Culture, Arts and Heritage: Catherine Katumbu Furaha
- Minister for Relations with Parliament: Anne-Marie Karume Bakaneme
- Minister to the President of the Republic: Nana Manuanina Kihimba
- Minister Delegate to the Minister of Social Affairs, Humanitarian Actions and National Solidarity Responsible for people living with disabilities and other vulnerable people: Irène Esambo Diata
Here is the list of deputy ministers:
- Deputy Minister of the Interior, Security, Decentralization and Customary Affairs: Jean-Claude Molipe Mandongo
- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs: Bandu Panzu Crispin
- Deputy Minister of Justice: Mambu Lawu Thadée
- Vice-Minister of Planning: Bitika Omana Pascal
- Deputy Minister of Budget: Elysée Bokumuamua Weeks
- Deputy Minister of National Defence: Adubango Awoto Samy
- Deputy Minister of Finance: Onyege Nsele Mimpa
- Deputy Minister of Mines: Godard Motemona Gibolum
- Deputy Minister of Public Health and Prevention: Olen Obe A Nzem Serge
- Deputy Minister of EPST: Aminata Namasiya Bazego
- Deputy Minister of Hydrocarbons: Moleka Nsolo Wivine
- Deputy Minister of Transport and Communication: Kilubu Kutuna Séraphine.
