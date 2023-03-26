Home News Finally, the Sama II government
News

Finally, the Sama II government

by admin
Finally, the Sama II government

Editing Matininfos.net

24 mars 2023
Featured, Politics

332 Views

It was very late on Thursday evening that the Sama II government was published. A technical redevelopment which sees certain heads reappear, such as Jean-Pierre Bemba who takes the defense and Vital Kamerhe, the economy. Here are, in full, the persons named as members of the Sama II Government:

Here is the list of Deputy Prime Ministers:

  • Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, Security and Customary Affairs: Kazadi Kankonde Peter
  • Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense and Veterans: Bemba Gombo Jean-Pierre
  • Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Economy: Kamerhe Vital
  • Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Francophonie: Christophe Lutundula Apala
  • Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Civil Service, Modernization of Administration and Innovation of Public Service: Jean-Pierre Lihau Ebua

Here is the list of Ministers of State:

  • Minister of State, Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development: Ève Bazaiba Masudi
  • Minister of State, Minister of Justice, Keeper of the Seals: Rose Mutombo Kiese
  • Minister of State, Minister of Infrastructure and Public Works: Alexis Gizaro Muvuni
  • Minister of State, Minister for Regional Cooperation: Antipas Mbusa Nyamwisi
  • Minister of State, Minister of the Budget: Aimé Boji Sangara
  • Minister of State, Minister of Portfolio: Adèle Kahinda Mayina
  • Minister of State, Minister of Planning: Tsuminwa Tuluka Judith
  • Minister of State, Minister of Town Planning and Housing: Pius Muabilu Mbayu Mukala
  • Minister of State, Minister of Rural Development: François Rubota Masumbuko
  • Minister of State, Minister of Decentralization and Institutional Reforms: Eustache Muhanzi Mubembe
  • Minister of State, Minister of Regional Planning: Guy Loando Mboyo
See also  It's all already seen in Wakanda forever - Francesco Boille

List of Ministers:

  • Minister of Finance: Nicolas Kazadi
  • Minister of Public Health, Hygiene and Prevention: Kamba Mulanda Samuel-Roger
  • Minister of Agriculture: Jose Mpanda Kabangu
  • Minister of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education (EPST): Tony Mwaba Kazadi
  • Minister of Transport, Ways of Communication and Opening Up: Ekila Likombo Marc
  • Minister of Employment, Labor and Social Welfare: Ms. Ndusi Ntembe Claudine
  • Minister of Fisheries and Livestock: Adrien Bokele Djema
  • Minister of Industry: Julien Paluku Kahongya
  • Minister of Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises: Zinga Birihanze Désiré
  • Minister of Higher and University Education (ESU): Muhindo Nzangi
  • Minister of Scientific Research and Technological Innovation: Gilbert Kabanda Rukemba
  • Minister of Mines: Antoinette Nsamba Kalambayi
  • Minister of Hydrocarbons: Didier Budimbu Ntubuanga
  • Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and New Information and Communication Technologies (PTNTIC): Augustin Kibassa Maliba Lubalala
  • Minister of Digital: Désiré Cashmir Eberande Kolongele
  • Minister of Land Affairs: Aimé Sakombi Molendo
  • Minister of Hydraulic Resources and Electricity: Olivier Mwenze Mukaleng
  • Minister of Foreign Trade: Jean-Lucien Bussa Tongba
  • Minister of Human Rights: Albert Fabrice Puela
  • Minister of Gender, Family and Children: Masangu Bibi Muloko Mireille
  • Minister of Tourism: Didier Mazenga Mukanzu
  • Minister of Communications and Media, Government Spokesperson: Patrick Muyaya Katembwe
  • Minister of Social Affairs, Humanitarian Actions and National Solidarity: Modeste Mutinga Mutushayi
  • Minister of Vocational Training and Trades: Antoinette Kipulu Kabenga
  • Minister of Youth, Initiation to New Citizenship and National Cohesion: Yves Bunkulu Zola
  • Minister of Sports and Recreation: François Kabulo Mwana Kabulo
  • Minister of Culture, Arts and Heritage: Catherine Katumbu Furaha
  • Minister for Relations with Parliament: Anne-Marie Karume Bakaneme
  • Minister to the President of the Republic: Nana Manuanina Kihimba
  • Minister Delegate to the Minister of Social Affairs, Humanitarian Actions and National Solidarity Responsible for people living with disabilities and other vulnerable people: Irène Esambo Diata
See also  Stadium, sales, accounts. On the Centro Report, the plans for Mou's Rome

Here is the list of deputy ministers:

  • Deputy Minister of the Interior, Security, Decentralization and Customary Affairs: Jean-Claude Molipe Mandongo
  • Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs: Bandu Panzu Crispin
  • Deputy Minister of Justice: Mambu Lawu Thadée
  • Vice-Minister of Planning: Bitika Omana Pascal
  • Deputy Minister of Budget: Elysée Bokumuamua Weeks
  • Deputy Minister of National Defence: Adubango Awoto Samy
  • Deputy Minister of Finance: Onyege Nsele Mimpa
  • Deputy Minister of Mines: Godard Motemona Gibolum
  • Deputy Minister of Public Health and Prevention: Olen Obe A Nzem Serge
  • Deputy Minister of EPST: Aminata Namasiya Bazego
  • Deputy Minister of Hydrocarbons: Moleka Nsolo Wivine
  • Deputy Minister of Transport and Communication: Kilubu Kutuna Séraphine.

Writing

Read Also On Matininfos.NET

Bus Transco

After the life-saving operation by the security officers of the TRANSCO public establishment last Tuesday in …

You may also like

Higher Internet speed with around 500,000 connections

They detain 15 members of the Mara Máquina...

The shocking femicide of an 18-year-old girl who...

90:85 – The door is now wide open...

Government launches the Territorial Activation program in La...

Why Putin Takes Up Nuclear Intimidation ‘Weapon’?

The old man deliberately overturned the motorcycle case...

How to build a hero character using a...

Macri announces that he will not run in...

Bizarrap unleashed madness at Estéreo Picnic

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy