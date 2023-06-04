That’s why the sisters looked so familiar to you

In the new Franconian thriller “Tatort: ​​Hochamt für Toni” Sina Martens played a double role. But who is the actress of the sisters Toni and Eva Hentschel?

On Sunday evening there was a new Krini from Franconia. “Tatort: ​​Hochamt für Toni” was about, among other things, the four children of a rich and influential family of industrialists in the Regensburg district. The two sisters, the eponymous Toni and Nesthäkchen Eva Hentschel, were played by one and the same actress: Sina Martens.

Born in Cologne and raised in northern Germany, the Berliner by choice said of her dual role: “It was a great challenge and great pleasure for me to be able to show these two sisters in their great differences and still give them something that connects them.”

From the theater stage in front of the camera

Not the first “crime scene” appearance for the 35-year-old. In 2014 she played alongside Simone Thomalla in the “Tatort: ​​Turkish Honey” from Leipzig. Crime fans should also know her from series like “SOKO Leipzig”, “SOKO Hamburg” or “Helen Dorn”. Sina Martens has been in front of the camera since 2013 and has also appeared in films such as “Trunk” (Amazon), “I don’t work here” (ZDF Neo) and “Der Parfumeur” (Netflix).

From 2010 Sina Martens studied at the University of Music and Theater "Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy" in Leipzig. She was already on stage during her training, and after graduating she got engagements at theaters in Berlin, Hanover, Oberhausen, Bonn, Frankfurt am Main and Leipzig. The reward for the effort: scholarships and various awards. Among other things, the 35-year-old was named young actress of the year in 2017 by the trade journal "Theater heute". A year later she received the Daphne Prize from the TheaterGemeinde Berlin for outstanding young actors.