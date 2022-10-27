Beijing News (Reporter Liu Zhen) On October 26, the “Fifth Science and Technology Art Festival” planned and initiated by the Intermediate Theater officially opened. The festival aims to explore the impact and changes of reflection technology on human life, as well as the creation and application of new technology on the stage. Since 2018, the festival has been held for four consecutive years. According to reports, the theme of the 5th Science and Art Festival is “self-renewal”, which is not only a continuation of the discussion on self-identity of the 4th Science and Technology Festival, but also takes five years as a new starting point. Standing at the end of 2022, looking back again The theme of the 4th Science and Technology Art Festival and the development trajectory of the current context re-examine the integration and breakthrough of “technology + art”.

The 5th Science and Art Festival opened in October.

In terms of repertoire, after three years, the Intermediate Theater has adapted the award-winning picture book “The Only Child” by the post-1980s Chinese artist Guo Jing on stage, and the self-made multimedia creative drama “The Child” will premiere at this Science and Art Festival; 2021 The film “Universal Robot” directed by Yang Ting, which was postponed at the 4th Science and Technology Festival in 2019, has finally been scheduled. The new production theatrical version will meet you in the middle theater in November; ” will be upgraded and start again at the beginning, hoping to bring you a more “dreamful” scenery and journey; the audition version of “Mortal Dreams”, which attracted countless praise last year and received public expectations, will be newly upgraded as a formal production. The repertoire came to the stage of the Science and Technology Arts Festival during the New Year’s Eve.

The Middle Class Art Stage Video Exhibition will meet you in front of the big screen every year with the opening of the Science and Technology Art Festival. This year, stage videos including dramas, dance dramas, operas, concerts, etc., have been staged in the Middle Theater since October. It is the first time for the projects to be screened in the Intermediate Theater.

Some works of the video section of the 5th Science and Technology Festival.

In November, the “Beijing International Puppet Festival” and “Fenaki Animation Week”, which came to the Intermediate Theater last year, will also bring a cooperation unit with the 5th Science and Technology Festival. It is worth mentioning that “Fenaki Animation Week” cooperated with the Science and Technology Art Festival for the first time, and selected from the short films exhibited in this year’s Fenaki Animation Week and the excellent animation short films of previous years, especially for this year’s Science and Technology Art Festival with “technology“. The exhibition unit will be planned for the theme, and the exhibition of the cooperation between the two parties will also be held in the multi-purpose hall of the middle theater.

The “Crescent Sprout Project” is a special planning unit of the 5th Intermediate Theater Technology and Art Festival in 2022. It is based on Beijing’s high schools with dramatic quality education capabilities, and students independently establish drama creation groups. Students learn the basics of drama, start from the same theme and stage art in the practice stage, and create freely. After all-round training and guidance from professional instructors, they will finally present the performance to the audience on the stage of the intermediate theater. As the prelude to this year’s Science and Technology Festival, the first phase of the “Crescent Sprout Project” is the “Youxi” project co-operated by Zhongyuan Theater and Sumi Yuanyuan. In the practice of more than three months, the two groups of students successfully completed the self-editing project. Directed and starred in two works “Delayed Judgment” and “Speaking of Dreams”. The second phase of the “Crescent Sprout Project”, the cooperation project between Zhonghua Theater and Yuxin School Affiliated to Capital Normal University has been launched.

The work “Delayed Judgment” written, directed and performed by students.

The forum unit of this year’s Science and Technology Festival will discuss topics related to the new integration of diverse arts from the perspectives of science fiction, animation, games, artificial intelligence, etc., together with the Business and Art Research Center of Peking University.At the same time, during the Science and Technology Festival, “Fenaki Animation Week 2022 Beijing” will also hold several forum activities in the Intermediate Theater, and the Intermediate Theater will also bring the main creator of “That Child” to participate in the “Infinitely Extended” Fenaki Animation Week. Stage, animation and theaterconnect“The academic forum, together with animation, returned to the theater to explore the relationship between animation and stage performance.

At the end of the year, the “Thornfish Bookstore” located on the first floor of the Intermediate Theater will be officially opened for business. As a partner of the Intermediate Theater/Cinema, during the 2021 Science and Technology Festival, the “Thornfish Bookstore” will jointly hold several readings with the Intermediate Theater. Share the salon.

