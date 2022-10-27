Original title: The preparations for the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League will be carried out closely

China News Service, October 27. According to the official website of the China Volleyball Association, the first stage of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League (Wuyuan Division) will start on October 29 at the Wuyuan County Sports Center. Currently, various preparatory work is being intensively carried out.

The above news mentioned that on October 24, 7 teams and technical officials have completed the epidemic prevention and control requirements and successfully checked into the hotel. The competition department of the volleyball center and the competition management committee held a working meeting to negotiate the epidemic prevention requirements, training arrangements, conference activity plans and other related matters after registration, and made a clear division of labor for all parties.

On the 25th, at the first joint meeting of the volleyball center, the management committee and the organizer, the responsible comrades of the organizing committee gave a comprehensive introduction to the preparatory work of the competition area. The members of the Management Committee and the heads of the relevant working organizations of the Organizing Committee have docked and exchanged opinions on the work of the competition area.

At the technical officials mobilization meeting held, the director of the management committee proposed that all technical officials should fully recognize the particularity, intensity and difficulty of this competition, study the rules, rules and manuals carefully, and strengthen the awareness of epidemic prevention and discipline. The competition department requires everyone to have a sense of responsibility, awareness of the overall situation, strict management of competition style and discipline, study hard, integrate into the rhythm of the competition as soon as possible, and successfully complete the task with the fullest state and fairest penalty.

On the afternoon of the same day, members of the management committee led all the referees to inspect the equipment and functional rooms of the competition venue, conducted a qualification review of the participating teams, and confirmed that they met the requirements of the competition regulations and were eligible to participate.

On the 26th, under the auspices of the referees of the management committee, all the referees studied the “Volleyball Competition Rules 2021-2024” and the technical manual details, and conducted theoretical examinations and group study.