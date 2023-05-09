“The 8 steps”: Mariano returned, who seeks to earn to pay for his daughter’s cancer treatment

After several absences, Mariano returned to the 8 steps. The participant became famous for his great performance in the program and for the cause that moved the whole world: he seeks to win to pay for the treatment of his daughter Agustina, who suffers from cancer.

However, it has been several programs since Mariano had to be absent, just before playing for 12 million pesos. Guido Kaczka conveyed the decision of the production to keep his place until he could return.

This Monday, according to what was announced, the participant returned to try to win once again and explained why he was absent for so long.

“I had my daughter who had low defenses, so she couldn’t go places. She had to take her to Garrahan, put platelets on her, and that, ”said Mariano and thanked the entire program team for saving her place.

Unfortunately, luck was not on his side this time and Mariano was eliminated on step number six.

But that does not mean that Agustina’s father leaves empty-handed and Guido expressed it in this way, making it very clear: “Alejo and Nicolás go up to step five. Mariano, winner of 9 million pesos, applauds.

“Mariano, 9 million pesos!” Kaczka stressed.

