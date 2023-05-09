Is “Clean Fit” a new style worth chasing after all? |Wearing|Fashion Blogger|Minimalism_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

Reprinted from: Poster fashion

Original title: “Clean Fit” is so hot, is it a new style worth pursuing?

Have you accidentally caught up with the current fashion recently——[clean fit]？

Xiao Moushu is one of the hottest labels to wear this year, and the main theme is the literal meaning – “clean and fit”, huh? It sounds a little ironic, who doesn’t wear clean and well-fitting clothes? Then let’s do some research today to see what the origin of this “new traffic in the clothing and styling industry” is, and whether there are two brushes.

The above picture can be regarded as clean fit style, is it a bit familiar?

What exactly is Clean cleaning?

About this “clean”We can go back a long time, and the 19th century artist John Ruskin said this:“Every increased possession loads us with a new weariness”the translation is probably:“Each added item will virtually bring new tiredness”.

Of course, this view is not unlike Ruskin’s ownreturn to nature ideaIt’s not unrelated, but if you think about it carefully now, it seems to be the case, and it has a deep meaning.

Take the matter of “planting grass” as an example. When you turn on your phone, every software is overwhelming… . . . desire. Then, the two of themselves tortured each other’s souls, and finally decided to place an order to cash in on happiness, enjoyed it and then regretted it repeatedly.

When more and more people are disturbed by it, a more restrained, streamlined, efficient and sustainable way of life is highly respected, that is – eating, wearing and using a comprehensive clean,In terms of eating, I began to pursue “clean eating”, skin care is “clean beauty”, and clothing is “clean fit”.

Although it is a different way of saying it, the idea is still the same idea – pay attention to the basic clothing items, the pragmatism of wearing more than one piece of clothing, and what is the difference between it and the “frigid style”?

Clean fit is not like a frigid style. It is not a blind pursuit of “vegetarian”, but an ingenious balance between elements. There can be neither more nor less elements, and it is not blindly subtracting.

clean fit的The highlight lies in the combination and matching of colors, patterns and materials to create a relaxed and casual atmosphere.

At present, the hashtag #clean fit on Xiaomou’s book has 90 million clicks, and it is already a new style of dressing that has become popular on domestic social media.

it can be seen as“clean girl aesthetic”(This is one of the popular tags for Generation Z on TikTok, referring to those who eat healthy, exercise, have crystal clear skin, but wear little makeup).

Next, please represent ZoëKravitz and Hailey Bieber to present for everyone⬇️⬇️~

ZoëKravitz 、Hailey Bieber

The clean girls wear smooth buns, similar to plain makeup, go to bed early, get up early, write diaries or meditate every day, her wardrobe is full of comfortable, simple and textured clothes, she is “calm” synonymous with…

Their shapes are very light in appearance, “naturally uncarved”, with relaxation and casualness,While pursuing an idealized simple lifestyle, she keeps herself awake in the trend through simple clothes, and at the same time seeks a kind of inner peace.

Kendall’s style is clean fit~~

Clean fit beginners, please go back to basic models and simple neutral colors, which are your black, white and gray rice.Color is the first step, then the second step is to screen for basic or clean styles➡️Vests, T-shirts, shirts, suits, jeans. . . . .

@Jessa Lizzi

Refer to Australian blogger Jessa lizzi, knitted vest + white T + black trousers, the wearer does not need to have profound fashion knowledge, nor to choose gender or age;But you must pay attention,“Fit” is really important! Either fat or tight just feels right.

Jessa lizzi also submitted the standard homework of beige, oatmeal and other earth tones ⬆️ Compared with cool colors, it has more warmth and laziness.

●

Expertise plug-in📢

Why are low-saturated neutrals a must for advanced simplicity?

Sociologist Paul Fussell mentioned in the book “Style” published in 1983 that one of the basic requirements for determining the level of clothing is:In addition to navy blue, the softer or duller the color, the better the grade of the owner.Because machine-made consumer goods are so perfect that they can be recognized at a glance as high-profile and cheap, therefore, colors with grayscale components that deviate from machines have become the favorites of the middle and upper classes.

Therefore, in the development of the aesthetic process, low-saturated colors have gradually become a symbol of the dressing taste of the middle class.

Say no to trends, and reject obvious design traces.

Look at the picture below ⬇️, when do you think the outfits of the three are outdated?

White shirt + khaki straight-leg pants, a classic;

White T + denim skirt + canvas shoes, another classic;

Suit + white T + shorts + sneakers, the classics are tired. As a clean fiter, you don’t need to pay attention to the current season’s fashion or runway trends. If simple clothes with minimal patterns (or no patterns) occupy about 70% of your wardrobe, you really don’t need to pay too much attention to styles and shapes at this time ,Instead, we will pay attention to texture and details.

There are no traces of decoration on the whole body, no emphasis on curves, no intentional expression of gender, but it can surprise people in the details,If there is nothing, take it easy。

Yes, we are pursuing a relaxed,Complete visual relaxation first, and simultaneously pursue inner relaxation.

Through the collocation of different items and materials, clean fit can achieve different temperaments such as sports, leisure, or elegance~

Keep emphasizing!Please pay attention to the silhouette balance between fit and loose againClean fit is different from the laziness pursued by Oversize, it requiresbetter fit but not snugclean and neat, clear lines are OK, hypertrophy and exaggerated silhouette first.

The suit trend that has been blowing for several years is still going on. No matter pajamas suit, sports suit, suit suit or shirt suit, it is right to wear a whole suit.

Women’s pantsuits have had a powerful (and politically charged) reputation since the 1930s, but today women’s “handling” of the suit is decidedly more diverse and familiar.

For suits, All white or All black is still the best choice. Even if it is not a suit, ‘all white’ and ‘all black’ are old classics that cannot be crossed in the fashion circle.

When the feet are comfortable first, the heart is comfortable (Lu Xun did not say).

We find that girls around us seem to be wearing high heels now, and high heels are indeed full of “feminine” colors, and they have also been accused of “objectifying women”. Japan once set off the “KuToo Movement” to protest “the patriarchal aesthetics”.

But let’s say, you can wear whatever you really like, and take it easy~

Sneakers, loafers, ballerinas, high heels, pointed toes, round toes, square toes. . . . As long as you feel confident wearing it without being twitchy, that’s fine. Judging from the configuration diagram we exemplified above,Clean fit is not obsessed with shoes, because this style emphasizes the interaction of several items together and the degree of self-consistency.

I sincerely hope that instead of going through protests, subtly and naturally, we will all be equal wholeheartedly. There is no need for women fighting for women, but women living as women.

Let’s start with the feet.

Multiple-choice question: a delicate silver necklace or layers of chunky necklaces, who would you choose? By the way, choose the “exquisite and poor”, which is very exquisite but not expensive (but it may be expensive).

For gold earrings, pearl earrings or watches, you can also choose according to this standard. You may not get high marks but you will not make too many mistakes.

Once you find a versatile accessory that works in different shades and styles, you can go weeks without thinking about it again, and you can call it an “as you like” accessory.

Fun fact: Sustainability is an important aspect of minimalism.

Therefore, clean fit will continue to be sustainable as much as possible, such as:

Choose clothes made from sustainable materials – organic cotton, linen or bamboo;

recycling old clothes;

Buy second-hand items and more. . . .

Linen items have become more and more popular in the past two years, with a natural and lazy temperament~

As Vivienne Westwood said: “Buy less, choose well, make it last.” I still hope that each of us can contribute to environmental protection and ecology as much as we can while consuming~

The change of trends is like a rapid metabolism, and everyone’s dress is an expression of attitude and self, and it should be an inward exploration.

The reason why clean fit is so popular is not only its value, but also its wide applicability.

Or maybe in addition to style, clean fit is also a kind of loosening of the self, freeing the spirit and body. What we have to remember is not just you are what you wear, but you are just yourself.

