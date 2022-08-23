Original title: Skateboarding, cycling, and Frisbee wear and passwords are released, and 30 items help you enjoy outdoor sports!

Despite the continuous high temperature recently, the enthusiasm of our urban teenagers in the circle of friends has not diminished at all. Staying in an air-conditioned room all day is worse than going outdoors. The weather in the evening is very suitable for an outdoor sport with friends. While adding fun to life, it can also expand the social circle. Skateboarding, cycling, and frisbee are all popular outdoor activities recently. They are very suitable for children who are afraid of daily life. Let’s talk with the same hobbies without too much language communication.

Of course, our little friends who are at the forefront of the trend must also pay attention to their outfits when exercising. They must always be the most beautiful girls in the crowd. Let’s take a look at the outfits that are suitable for outdoor sports.

skateboard

Skateboarding, as one of the sports that has been popular for many years, naturally has its unique appeal.roadPunching is becoming more and more popular, and more and more friends are falling in love with this sport. But after all, skateboarding has certain dangers, and you should also pay attention to choosing some professional and comfortable clothing when you wear it at ordinary times.

Vans Style 36 small white shoes retro street beef tendon sole shoes

Vans, as the main brand of skateboarding clothing, naturally needless to say, skateboarders must have a pair of Vans sneakers. This pair of beef tendon soles is very non-slip and comfortable. The black and white color scheme and retro taste make you more relaxed when skating.

Randomevent Crinkle Short Sleeve T-Shirt

We skateboard teenagers naturally have some uninhibited characters. This graffiti T-shirt fully reflects the casualness and passion of skateboarding. The loose fit is perfect for everyday wear.

: PELLUCID SND Desert Color Casual Jacket + Pocket Loose Pants

: PELLUCID is a brand that pays great attention to the structure of clothing. It is good at using high-end materials with a strong sense of structure to create the most iconic clothing of the brand. The cut and shape design of the silhouette has a unique charm, and the multi-pocket design of different sizes is different from other overalls, and it is more comfortable and convenient to move.

Vans Moonlight Box Edition Oatmeal Casual Skate Pants

Professionally tailored shorts for skateboarding, the length and shape of the pants are perfect for your comfortable activities, and the style has added interesting embroidery elements to make your outfit more interesting.

Dickies 874 Cargo Pants TC Fabric Straight Casual Trousers

Is there anyone who hasn’t bought these casual pants that are so hot this year? The shape of the trousers alone can kill many casual pants of the same type. They have a certain stiffness and can modify the shape of the legs. Girls can turn down their waistbands when wearing them, and become hot girls in seconds.

BUIISHITLAB 220g Fabric Logo Multicolor Loose Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Loose short sleeves are naturally also indispensable clothing for skateboards. They are comfortable and breathable. The heavy-duty fabrics make the T-shirt version more three-dimensional, and the back letter design is full of trend.

Dickies&new era collaboration overalls overalls

The overalls are very street-like clothing, which is very suitable for skateboarding with the same street-like feel. The loose trousers will not limit the range of activities, and can also protect the body from some rubbing injuries. Available in dark blue and beige.

APEA Sweet and Spicy Retro Functional Denim Camisole Daddy Overalls

Sweet and spicy skateboard girls must choose this denim suit. The straps can be matched with tube tops or sports vests by themselves. Cool girls with a full sense of street wear.

PCLP American fake two pieces ripped long sleeves

The design of the hole adds a sense of ruffian and handsome atmosphere. The fake two pieces save the time of matching, and it is cooler in summer. Long sleeves also provide some protection from the sun.

C2H4_Longsleeves Dislocated Collar Destruction Wash Print Spray Dye Fake Two-Piece Long Sleeve T-Shirt

If the last one is more American street style, then this T-shirt is more fashionable. The combination of red and black with a mash-up wash print is cool, and the extended cuffs make it even more unique.

ProMaster Original Design Washed Grey Sleeveless T-Shirt

A super cool sleeveless T-shirt, different from other sporty vest designs, this sleeveless top is full of fashion, and the chest print and washed gray reveal a collision of fashion and retro.

ROARINGWILD Roaring Beast Offline Limited Apricot Shaped Piece Split Sports Pants

The tight-fitting trousers fit very well when exercising, and are more upright than loose trousers. Light apricot color is also very suitable for daily street collocation.

ride

Cycling is also one of the most windy sports in recent years. Skateboarding requires more explosive power, but it requires more endurance than skateboarding. Cycling is also the way to go if you want some long-lasting workouts. But long-term outdoor activities require more attention to sun protection and wearing comfort. Let’s take a look at the items that have both.

C2H4_”STAI”_Pants Memory Pleated Magnet Buckle Track Pants

Functional style sports trousers, the zipper at the trousers can adjust the looseness, choose a trouser type that suits you more, the light and thin fabric can reduce friction under long-term exercise, and the style is also very fashionable.

lululemon丨Surge Men’s Sports Shorts 6″ Lined

The popular Lululemon must have one. Many boys may be a little shy about tight shorts. These pants perfectly solve this problem. The loose sports shorts are added with a tight lining, so you don’t have to worry about being embarrassed when you wear them every day. .

MASONPRINCE summer Japanese quick-drying loose sports suit

Outdoor sports can choose quick-drying fabrics as much as possible, which can reduce the discomfort caused by sweating for a long time .

SRPLSONAR arc split structure neutral design contrast color stitching casual loose short sleeves

A structured short-sleeved top with a curved cut that’s full of design. The fabric is light and breathable, and it looks stylish with simple cycling pants.

ATTEMPT Sharp Topstitched Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Boys can choose a more three-dimensional version of this top, which echoes the sense of division of the lines, and is fashionable and simple.

RARELY ALIKE Skinny Cycling Top Half Open the biker top

The elegant lavender is full of high-end sense, the black stitching on both sides shows the figure very well, and the zipper of the half-open collar is easy to put on and take off and breathable. Definitely the most stylish presence in cycling apparel.

Randomevent LOGO embroidered lightweight beach shorts

The almost imperceptible lightweight fabric makes it easier for you to exercise for a long time. Peacock blue stands out in a crowd.

Qianlimu black sports underwear women’s summer outer wear tights with chest pads

Girls must wear sports bras when exercising. This style design can be used as an outer wear or as an inner base. Comes with a chest pad for more comfort.

UNDEFINED HIGH STREET Summer Quick Dry Lightweight Breathable Basic Shorts

Basic shorts in quick-drying nylon fabric with a moderate length for everyday wear and comfort while exercising.

Randomevent LOGO embroidered crinkled frayed cycling shorts

Standard cycling pants, five points of moderate length, button waist can better modify the figure, avoid some private embarrassment, the version is very figure.

Frisbee

As one of the new sports, Frisbee is very popular among young people. Group sports can better release the usual pressure. Friends play together and enhance mutual trust and communication. It is a very fun leisure sport. Choose some loose and comfortable clothing to make you shine on the court.

PUPILtravel Sports Terry Sweatpants Suede Panel Zip Cuff Elastic Frisbee Pants

The casual sportswear has the right degree of fashion, and the breathable fabric is light and comfortable. A youthful sports suit.

New Balance 990v3 Series Athletic Shoes

It is very important to choose a comfortable sneaker when playing Frisbee. It will add points to your sports. The cream color is very suitable for summer, with a refreshing and soft feeling.

SND x FaxCopyExpress Lounge Pants

Lazy sports pants, the low-waist design makes the upper body feel relaxed and casual, and it is also a very fashionable item for daily wear.

Ader Error 2022 summer men’s tapered appliquéd cotton-blend sweatpants

The cotton blended fabric is soft and skin-friendly, and the gray and white stitching design gives a very refreshing feeling. The big boy who wears it is you.

PIHO Thick Symmetrical Striped Sports Polo Shirt

Irregular stripe design polo shirt, American campus captain’s atmosphere, let you add points on the sports field.

ESSENTIALS FEAR OF GOD Men’s cotton-blend drawstring shorts

The cotton fabric is soft and delicate, the length is moderate, the light gray is full of high-end feeling, the style is low-key and generous, and it is versatile for everyday use.

FAMK COLOR BLOCK SHORT SLEEVE POLO

Polo shirt in black, white and grey with a unique split style of color blocks and an interesting embroidered pattern on the chest.

POHK Casual Loose High Quality Short Sleeve T-Shirt

The striped short sleeves in blue-gray tones are full of vitality, full of vigor on the sports field, and very eye-catching.

Appropriate exercise can bring more vitality to people, bring a good mood, and also enrich daily life. Quickly choose equipment and exercise with friends!