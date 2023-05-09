What are the foods to avoid with osteoarthritis

There is a close correlation between thediet and thearthrosis. The diet, understood as a food pattern, is essential for the health of the musculoskeletal system. In this regard, recent studies have shown that, in the context of rheumatic pathology, some foods favor the inflammatory process. Not only fats and sugars, but also arachidonic acid affects the symptomatic aspect of the disease. On the other hand, many other micronutrients are a real cure-all for the preservation of bones and joints.

What is osteoarthritis and why nutrition is important

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative disease that takes root in the cartilage that covers the joints. In simple terms, it is a chronic inflammation that causes pain in the limbs and, in the long run, even serious motor difficulties.

The causes can be various: from genetic predisposition to environmental factors. No less important, however, is the role of nutrition. A diet high in fat inevitably produces an increase in body weight. The “excess pounds”, in fact, weigh on the load-bearing joints, such as the knees and ankles. Not only.

The fat pads (accumulations of fat ed) release adipochine: hormones which, through metabolism, spread throughout the body causing or reviving any inflammation. This is why it is essential to rebalance the diet in case of rheumatic disease.

What are the foods to avoid

Having ascertained that there is an evident correlation between arthrosis and nutrition, let’s see which foods and substances favor the inflammatory process. The number one suspect is certainly arachidonic acid, a substance present in the form of linoleic acid in peanut oil, safflower oil, sunflower oil, meat and nuts.

Others foods whose consumption should be limited in case of rheumatic or articulatory pathology are:

Alcohol and sugary drinks (beer, wine, spirits, soft drinks, fruit juices, carbonated drinks)

(beer, wine, spirits, soft drinks, fruit juices, carbonated drinks) Canned or candied fruit ;

; White sugar and sweets (cakes, biscuits, pastries and ice cream, especially if packaged);

(cakes, biscuits, pastries and ice cream, especially if packaged); Sausages (especially salami, lard, bacon, mortadella and similar);

(especially salami, lard, bacon, mortadella and similar); Fatty meats (generally less noble parts of pork or chicken).

(generally less noble parts of pork or chicken). Condiments based on animal fats (butters, margarine and lard).

The recommended diet

If there is one diet particularly recommended by experts for those suffering from arthrosis is certainly the Mediterranean one. As is known, in fact, it is a very varied diet rich in micronutrients essential for the body.

The fatty acids omega 3, contained in significant quantities both in freshwater fish (salmon, mackerel, trout, sardine) and in green leafy vegetables and seeds, are a real panacea for joint health. No less important are the omega 9 (erucic acid) in olive oil which, moreover, also lowers the levels of “bad cholesterol” (LDL).

Fundamental are then the fibre which, according to recent studies on arthrosis, reduce inflammation (clearly in the long run) of the supporting limbs. They are found in starchy foods (bread, pasta, cereals), in fruit and vegetables but also in legumes.

Finally, to strengthen the bones, it is necessary to consume foods rich in soccer, magnesium and potassium. And therefore, green light to milk, yoghurt and cheese. Finally, vitamin D also helps in rheumatic diseases. Experts recommend exposing yourself to the sun, after protection, during the hottest hours of the day.