Battery life and performance are expected to break through!It is rumored that Apple has upgraded the chip for Apple Watch after 3 years

(Photo/Bloomberg)

From the sixth generation of Apple Watch to the latest eighth generation, there are processing chips with different names, but foreign media found that the performance is basically the same. According to “Bloomberg”, Apple Watch is expected to be upgraded again this year after three years.

“Bloomberg” pointed out that the Apple Watch Series 9, which is expected to be released this year, will use the latest processor instead of a repackaged previous-generation chip. It will be improved based on the A15 chip used in the iPhone 13, which will not only bring more powerful performance, It is also expected to improve the battery life of the Apple Watch and allow Apple to add more features to the wearOS 10 system.

Please read on…

According to foreign media, the appearance of Apple Watch 9 will be similar to the previous generation, but not only the processor upgrade, Apple will also focus on the wearOS system, which is said to be the largest specification revision in history, and may add gadgets such as iOS “smart stacking” , so as to replace the original unpopular App usage and present more real-time information.

“You may also want to see”

Fruit fans are not satisfied?Research: iPhone 14 “user praise rate” hits 5-year low

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities