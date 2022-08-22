Original title: The 9th “Wen Rong Award” began to apply for the award setting to focus on the new forces of film and television

The 8th “Wen Rong Award” award ceremony.Photo by Dong Yixin

China News Service, Jinhua, August 22 (Dong Yixin) The 2022 Hengdian Film and Television Festival will be held in Hengdian, Dongyang, Jinhua, Zhejiang. On the 22nd, the reporter learned from the Organizing Committee of the Hengdian Film and Television Festival that the application channel for the ninth “Wen Rong Award” held during the film and television festival is now open, and the award will continue to focus on the new forces and new formats of the film and television industry.

“Wen Rong Award” is one of the most well-known and most influential folk film and television awards in China and one of the “wind vanes” of film and television creation.

It is reported that the ninth “Wen Rong Award” has two competition units “Glory” and “Ingenuity” and several Organizing Committee Promotion Awards. Among them, the competition unit awards are accepted for application, and the promotion awards of the organizing committee will be reviewed and awarded by the 2022 Hengdian Film and Television Festival Organizing Committee, and will not be included in the competition unit.

The “Glory” section includes Best Young Film Screenwriter, Best Young Film Screenwriter, Best Young Film Director, Best Young Film Director, Best Young Film Actor, Best Young Film Actress, Best Young TV Series Actor, Best Young TV Actress, Best Child Actor. The “Ingenuity” unit includes the most ingenious producer of the year, the most ingenious director of photography of the year, the most ingenious art director of the year, the most ingenious modeling director of the year, and the most ingenious visual effects director of the year. The Organizing Committee Promotion Award will include top ten emerging actors, outstanding “horizontal drift” actors and the best work of the annual platform.

According to the introduction of the Hengdian Film and Television Festival Organizing Committee, applicants need to fill in a complete and stamped official seal of the “Ninth “Wen Rong Award” Participation Application Form” scanned copy (the template can be downloaded from the official website of Hengdian Film and Television Festival), and provide representative works Links available for online playback or download, complete titles and endings, clear audio and video; provide personal contact information and other available auxiliary materials.

After receiving the application materials, the staff of the Organizing Committee of the Hengdian Film and Television Festival will contact you by phone for feedback. After the participating individuals are successfully shortlisted, they must cooperate with the organizing committee to provide portrait photos, artwork and other materials.

“I hope the ‘Wen Rong Award’ can build a platform for China‘s film and TV creative institutions and individuals to showcase and start their businesses. I also hope to give young filmmakers a ‘serious look’ every year to help the development of the film and television industry.” The relevant person in charge of the Organizing Committee of the 2022 Hengdian Film and Television Festival said that the purpose of the “Wen Rong Award” is to encourage film and television companies to produce more and better film and television works, discover and support new film and television talents, participate in the promotion of excellent film and television works, and further Promote the prosperity of the film and television industry.

The application period for the 9th "Wen Rong Award" will continue from now until October 8, 2022, and all awards will be awarded during the 2022 Hengdian Film and Television Festival.

