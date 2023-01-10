Photo provided by Guangdong Satellite TV at the recording site of “Meeting the Rabbit and Prosperity in the Greater Bay Area-Guangdong Satellite TV Spring Festival Gala”

Chinanews.com, Guangzhou, January 7th (Reporter Cheng Jingwei) “Meeting Rabbits and Prosperity in the Greater Bay Area-Guangdong Satellite TV Spring Festival Gala” (hereinafter referred to as “Bay Area Spring Festival Gala”) will be held on January 22 at 19:30 on the first day of the new year Broadcast on Guangdong Satellite TV. Recently, the performing arts lineup was announced. Tengger, Zhong Zhentao, GAI Zhou Yan, Raymond Lam, Zeng Xiaomin, Zhou Baihao, Chen Sisi and others sang, which can be described as star-studded.

The party set up three chapters: “Spring is full”, “Wind and water” and “Star and sea”. Through the cross-border integration of art, a large number of cultural symbols were deeply “activated” to create high-burning, beautiful and heart-warming programs. content, and fully promote the delicious Chinese Year in the Bay Area.

Tengger sang the original song “A Body of Righteousness” Photo courtesy of Guangdong Satellite TV

Guangdong Satellite TV used the song “New Year’s Wish” as the opening highlight of the “Bay Area Spring Festival Gala”, and expressed sincere wishes with programs such as “Bauhinia Blooming”, “The Beginning”, “Evening Wind Blowing in the Heart”, and finally with the songs “Fulfilling Wishes” and “Leading Navigation” It means marching towards a new journey with aspirations, which closely fits the emotional expectations of the Chinese people. At the same time, the music style of a large number of programs in the evening is clearly marked by Chinese music.

Tengger, a mainland male singer known for his super singing skills, was invited to sing the original song “A Body of Righteousness” this time. The creation of this rock track is bound to the national intangible cultural heritage “Chaoshan Ying Song and Dance”. The large number of Chaozhou lyrics is a big challenge for Tengger. “It’s the first time for me to learn to sing a song in Chaozhou dialect. It is very difficult for me. But it is also a good learning opportunity.” Recently, Tengger said in an interview with reporters during the recording of the program.

Hong Kong singer Pakho Zhou participated in the recording of the “Bay Area Spring Festival Gala” Photo courtesy of Guangdong Satellite TV

During the recording of the party, in the poetic Lingnan courtyard, Linglong Wumei from the Chinese Acrobatic Troupe lay on her back on the water, showing her unique skill of riding an umbrella with bare feet; under the ripples, the underwater dancer He Haohao, who once played “Underwater Luoshen”, was incarnated Koi carp swims like an underwater fairy. A “Koi Playing with Lotus” combines acrobatics and underwater dance to create a stunning classical beauty.

Many Hong Kong and Macao artists participated in the recording of the “Bay Area Spring Festival Gala”, including Zhong Zhentao, Lin Feng, Zhou Pakhao, Huang Weilin, Mak Kaxin, etc. “I remember that I haven’t been to Guangdong for a long time. As a member of the Greater Bay Area, it is a great honor to participate in the recording of the Spring Festival Gala in the Bay Area,” Lin Feng said.

Hong Kong artist Lin Feng sang at the recording site of the “Bay Area Spring Festival Gala” Photo courtesy of Guangdong Satellite TV

This year, Guangdong Satellite TV and the TV Production Department of Guangdong Radio and Television Station worked together to use XR (extended reality) technology on a large scale for the first time in the production of the party. The combination of live-action stage and virtual scene, as well as the collaboration of performers and virtual singers, expand the sense of space and shorten the sense of distance, creating an immersive audio-visual feast with the flavor of the Bay Area.

For example, the interactive rap “New Year’s Wish” performed by mainland rapper GAI Zhou Yan launched a new year’s wish collection campaign for netizens across the country and Chinese around the world on new media platforms before recording, and the collected wishes were made into an AR (augmented reality) wish tree Tree, media interaction and cross-screen linkage. (Finish)

