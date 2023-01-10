FELTRE – Nothing to do for the complex Stella Maris: the new attempt was unsuccessful to stay (there have been more than a dozen over the years) which ended last December. The actions implemented by the previous administration to make the area more attractive have not had the desired effect and now it remains unknown what its fate might be. The bankruptcy trustee handling the auction will be available to still go down in price and try a new auction or will he say enough? And if so? The good could end up in the hands of one of the creditors among which, we recall, there is also the Municipality of Feltre which he never managed to collect 800 thousand euros Of Imu. In short, the future of this complex, once full of life, and which is located in a place of undoubted beauty, is uncertain.

STRUCTURE

The complex, dating back to the fifties, is really large and has a value as per the 2006 appraisal of 5 million euros. We’re talking about 28,000 square meters, of which 2,100 are covered. The main body with a base of 830 square meters and a height of 6 floors housed the 61-bed boarding school, the bar, the restaurant and part of what was the hotel management school of Feltre for twenty years . In the adjacent building, built in a later period, there was another one 5 floor dormitory. then theauditoriuml’former church, the caretaker’s housea double lecture with showers, locker rooms, sauna it’s a clinic. Over the years it has hosted the colony of the diocese of Chioggia, the kindergarten and the Enaip school (until its transfer to Borgo Ruga). The doors closed permanently in 2009. From there the slow decline began. And the difficulties for the Municipality to collect the Imu, the property tax which is now approaching one million euros, 800 thousand to be exact.

THE DEGRADATION

A huge structure victim of time, abandonment and vandalism of groups of people who enter illegally. The broken fence, broken doors and windows. The vegetation that is slowly invading the external squares and beyond. Numerous sales attempts have followed over the years, but all have been unsuccessful; difficult to find someone who takes on the costs of accommodation that promise to be substantial. A pool of investors would be needed who together decide to transform that structure.

DESERTED AUCTIONS

Numerous attempts to sell by auction over the years. All gone inexorably deserted. This was also due to the fact that the intended use was linked to a hotel use and therefore it became difficult for a buyer to be able to think of a growth and development project. Precisely for this reason, the previous Perenzin administration had moved the Stella Maris building and some surrounding areas from the homogeneous territorial area 7 to the homogeneous territorial area 9. This has made it possible to expand the intended uses of the area and thus give it more interest. To be clear, now, the colony could be demolished and also make a residential neighborhood with individual houses similar to those found in the surrounding areas.

THE LAST ATTEMPT

Due to Covid, judicial auctions have been suspended, to now resume at full speed during this year. And here in recent months a new tender has been opened by the Padua court for the Stella Maris complex, which placed an auction base of 1 million and 100 thousand euros (in the first attempt the figure was 4 million euros ). Bids had to be submitted by December 19, and the tender was to be held the following day. Unfortunately, however, despite the increased possibilities, the auction went deserted again.