The box office exceeded 2.4 billion Chinese sci-fi film milestones!Guo Fan responds to “The Wandering Earth 3”: Don’t worry, I like to continue filming

Director Guo Fan responded to the audience’s urging on the scene of “The Wandering Earth 2”, saying: “We will arrange the third episode as soon as possible, and we will continue to shoot if we can shoot later. If everyone likes it, we will continue to shoot.”

Sha Yi also interacted and expressed the hope that it will appear in the third part in the future: “Digital life is also fine.”

“The Wandering Earth 2” was released on the first day of the Lunar New Year, and the current box office has exceeded 2.4 billion yuan, with a score of 8.2 on Douban.

Prior to this, the official Weibo of “The Wandering Earth” posted that after four years, Xiao Poqiu went abroad again and gained a lot of praise from overseas friends! It is an honor for Xiaopoqiu to go to the world as a Chinese science fiction film. Thank you for your support. We will continue to move forward with your suggestions and encouragement and continue to work hard!