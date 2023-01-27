Home Entertainment The box office of the 2023 Spring Festival stalls exceeded 5 billion yuan after watching movies for the new year_Pictures_中国网
Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 26th Topic: Watching Movies to Celebrate New Year’s Eve – Beijing Cinemas Usher in the Spring Festival Movie Watching Peak

Xinhua News Agency reporters Yang Shujun and Sun Lei

“I have already watched “Man Jianghong” and “No Name”, and I plan to watch “The Wandering Earth 2.” This Spring Festival holiday, 22-year-old Wei Yuhang is very “busy”, and watching movies has become his way of leisure during the New Year.

This year’s Spring Festival, many films such as “The Wandering Earth 2”, “Man Jianghong”, “No Name”, “Exchanging Life” and “Deep Sea” were released. The rich and diverse film types attracted a large number of audiences into the theater. Statistics show that as of 21:43 on January 25, the total box office (including pre-sales) of the 2023 Spring Festival stalls (January 21 to January 27) exceeded 5 billion yuan.

“From the first day to the third day of the Lunar New Year, the average attendance rate of our theaters is about 50%, and the number of golden shows reaches more than 80%. The theater has returned to the previous lively scene.” Kang Liang, general manager of Beijing Kaide Grand Canyon Store of Poly International Cinemas, told reporter.

On January 25, the audience watched the movie at the China Film Museum.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Chao

The Spring Festival is one of the most important schedules in the domestic film market, and audiences pay special attention to the “movie menu” during the Spring Festival. The reporter saw in many movie theaters in Beijing, such as the Xidan store of the Capital Cinema, that the red festive decorations were full of New Year’s flavor, the movie promotion posters were crowded with people, and there was an endless stream of audiences who came to line up to buy and collect tickets.

“It’s been a long time since I went to the cinema. It’s really lively to see so many people today.” On the third day of the Lunar New Year, “post-00s” Zhao Hewen met with classmates to watch the movie “No Name”, and felt the audience’s high enthusiasm for watching movies in the cinema.

“During the Spring Festival, I will definitely take my children to watch “Bear Infested”. During the New Year, we will be happy and moved together.” Mr. Shang and his 8-year-old son waited in line to watch “Bear Infested: Stay with Me “Bear Core””.

“There are a lot of movies for the Spring Festival this year, and I want to watch several of them.” Ms. Tian, ​​a Beijing citizen, just finished watching “Man Jianghong” with her family, and she is about to “transition” to watch the next movie.

Yu Chao, executive deputy general manager of the Capital Cinema, said that the Spring Festival stalls let audiences see more good films worth looking forward to in the Chinese film market, which has played a catalytic role in accelerating the recovery of the entire film industry.

In order to prosper the film market during the Spring Festival and further enhance market confidence, Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Fujian and other places have launched activities to encourage citizens to watch movies for the New Year. Among them, Beijing launched a New Year movie viewing event to benefit the people, and issued 10 million yuan movie viewing subsidies.

