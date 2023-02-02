Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/3Czyd0XSEso

The alarmists were right: ideas that were only a few years ago

complacently dismissed as the perennial agitation of a few campus

loonies are now pervasive in the corporate world, mass media and

pop culture.

Critical race theory, transgender ideology, the obsessive search

for oppressive power relations in every aspect of life and every

feature of language, the demand for all to be activists, shutting

down of dissenting speech as violence: common sense or the gift of

a solid Catholic formation will suffice for most who reject these

ideologies.

But some will want a more rigorous critique or a deeper

understanding of the philosophical roots of radical leftist

activism. To that end, Helen Pluckrose and James Lindsay have

written Cynical Theoriesa very helpful primer on the

development of modern activism from 1960s postmodernist

philosophy.

In this episode, Thomas and political philosopher Darel Paul

discuss the book, which tracks how postcolonial theory, queer

theory, women’s/gender studies, critical race theory, and other

activist fields have instantiated or adapted the following central

principles and themes of postmodernism:

Postmodern principles:

Radical skepticism about the ability to know anything, cultural

constructivism Society is formed of systems of power and hierarchies which

decide what and how things can be known

Postmodern themes: The blurring of boundaries, the power of

language, cultural relativism, loss of the individual and the

universal

The episode concludes with a critique of Pluckrose and Lindsay’s

prescription of a return to Enlightenment liberalism as a

corrective to postmodernism.

Contents

[1:41] Reasons for discussing Cynical Theories

[4:36] Evidence of postmodernist activist movements reaching the

mainstream

[10:58] What the book contributes to the discourse on woke

ideology

[15:00] Similarities and differences between postmodernism and

Marxism

[26:25] The core postmodern principles and themes

[38:53] Policing speech as a tool of power rather than a

rational means of communicating truth

[47:58] The proliferation of postmodern principles into a number

of activist fields

[49:47] Defining one’s identity in terms of suffering and

oppression

[55:07] Tension between postmodern rejection of categories and

the need to have categories to critique power relations; the

emergence of queer theory; deliberate incoherence as liberation

[1:01:06] Conundrum for LGBTQ activists: gain “normal” status or

destroy idea of normality?

[1:06:40] Gender theory vs. critical race theory on

categories

[1:18:50] Postmodernism as a class ideology?

[1:24:17] The postcolonial critique of science; epistemic

relativism

[1:27:30] Critique of Pluckrose and Lindsay’s advocacy of a

return to Enlightenment liberalism

[1:32:51] Liberalism as an inherently negative and

deconstructive philosophy

[1:40:04] Postmodernism as an extension and/or consequence of

liberalism

[2:04:33] How to communicate truth to someone who believes

language is merely power?

Links

Pluckrose and Lindsay, Cynical Theories

https://www.amazon.com/Cynical-Theories-Scholarship-Everything-Identity_and/dp/1634312023

Darel Paul, “Against Racialism” https://www.firstthings.com/article/2020/10/against-racialism

Darel Paul, “Listening at the Great Awokening”

https://areomagazine.com/2019/04/17/listening-at-the-great-awokening/

Darel Paul, “The Global Community Is a Fantasy” https://americanmind.org/salvo/the-global-community-is-a-fantasy/

Darrel Paul, From Tolerance to Equality

https://www.baylorpress.com/9781481306959/from-tolerance-to-equality/

Ep. 61 on liberalism as an anti-culture with James Matthew

Wilson

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/ep-61-liberal-anti-culture-vs-western-vision-soul-pt-i-james-matthew-wilson/

Ep. 18 on the vice of acedia manifested in our refusal to accept

our given nature

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-18-acedia-forgotten-capital-sin-rj-snell/

