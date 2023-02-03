After growing up immersed in feminism and a dissident parish

that left her deeply unhappy, Melody Lyons found truth and healing

in the fullness of Christ’s teaching on man and woman. Yet after

decades of no longer considering herself a feminist, she started

describing herself as a “Catholic feminist” in order to find common

ground with secular women.

Melody has recently realized that this strategy is

counterproductive. What’s worse, today’s “Catholic feminism”,

ostensibly designed to be compatible with the faith, is starting to

look eerily similar the dissident old guard she grew up with.

Melody joins the show to discuss her conversion, the deviant

spirituality of feminism, and the renewed popularity of dissidents

from decades past among young, female Catholic

“influencers”.

She also explains how she found freedom in Pope St. John Paul

II’s writings on women, and how his scant rhetorical references to

“true feminism” have been misinterpreted to justify the creation of

a movement more rooted in secular thinking than in Christ.

Melody’s core message: The Gospel is sufficient.

Contents

[1:08] Melody’s background and her work as a mother, blogger and

speaker

[2:11] The context out of which her blog post, ‘Why I am No

Longer a Catholic Feminist’, arose

[8:14] Melody’s upbringing in a divorced, feminist household and

dissident church

[9:53] Feminism is not only political, it is inevitably

spiritual

[17:02] War of all against all vs. the claimed goal of

equality

[21:04] Melody’s conversion to real Catholicism through her

husband and St. John Paul II

[29:23] Catholic feminists’ attempt to co-opt the pro-life

movement

[35:24] The dangers of certain social media influencers

[38:25] The failed attempt to find common ground between

Catholic and secular feminists

[41:58] The gradual subordination of faith to worldly thinking

after Catholic feminism is adopted

[44:30] Melody’s response to the belief that feminism is

necessary in our historical context

[48:53] The bullying nature of feminism and its pressure on

men

[50:36] How men can positively influence the women in their

lives

[55:44] The response to Melody’s post

Links

Melody Lyons, “Why I am No Longer A Catholic Feminist”

https://www.theessentialmother.com/blog-2/why-i-am-not-a-catholic-feminist

Melody Lyons on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/theessentialmother/

Melody Lyons on Twitter https://twitter.com/TheEssentialM

