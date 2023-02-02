Timothy and David Gordon join the show to discuss their new book

Rules for Retrogrades: Forty Tactics to Defeat the Radical

Left. It’s a reverse-Alinskyan playbook for conservatives and

Christians who are sick of being outmaneuvered at every turn by the

forces seeking the destruction of the Christian faith and the

natural foundations of the social order.

The Gordon brothers want us to stop falling for the left’s

tactics, which take advantage of the timidity, and false humility

of today’s conservative Christians, and start turning the radicals’

own tactics against them as much as possible within the bounds of

Christian morality.

https://www.tanbooks.com/rules-for-retrogrades-forty-tactics-to-defeat-the-radical-left.html

Contents

[1:21] Remarks on the beginning of a dialogue

[6:11] Egalitarianism as the beating heart of radical

leftism

[9:17] What is a retrograde?

[12:45] “No truth is ‘off-limits’”: Don’t censor your thoughts

for fear of consequences or optics

[21:05] Admission of sin’s wickedness a prerequisite for

mercy

[23:01] “Always be on offense”: why a defensive position leads

to failure; it should fall to those who advocate wickedness to be

on the defensive

[28:21] “Laughter is war”: The best response to an

absurd or evil claim could be laughter or rebuke rather than

dignifying it with an argument

[30:38] Virtue-signaling Christians who try to curry favor with

the left by throwing retrogrades under the bus; mod-cons vs.

militant mods

[33:32] Ways that leftist conditioning affects even staunch

conservatives

[37:50] “Be coarse but never crass”—have “thick skin and a weak

stomach”; how the hierarchy of virtues gives us moral perspective

in politics (civility is relatively low on the virtue totem

pole)

[45:23] The degree to which Alinsky’s tactics may be used

against the left; the rules of swordsmanship vs. the ends for which

you fight

[50:57] Why prayer was not discussed in Rules for

Retrogrades

[55:38] “For radicals, the issue is never the real issue”: ex.,

pushing maternity leave is a pretext to normalize being a working

mother

[59:46] The importance of the order in which the rules were

arranged

[1:01:34] “The root of cultural decay is feminism: end feminism

to end radicalism”

[1:07:00] Follow-up comments by Thomas on the importance of

prayer

