PORTOFINO – Electric boats, in Portofino the first charging point in Liguria. The Enel X Way column installed on the pier of the famous Ligurian village was inaugurated this morning. The charging point allows, at a cost of about 50 cents per kw / h, a ‘full’ of energy in about an hour, up to 75kW in DC and 22kW in AC, covering all the standards currently on the market. “There are about 500 Enel car charging stations in Liguria – explains Lorenzo Rambaldi, Enel X Way innovation and sustainability manager – only one for boating and it is in Portofino. Let’s start from here, from one of the best known and most beautiful places to the world to expand into Tigullio and Liguria “.

“We are very proud to take this step together with Enel X Way, equipping our port with an infrastructure that will be a model for other Italian marinas – said the mayor of Portofino Matteo Viacava -. This choice goes in the direction of what is buon was undertaken last May, with the launch of the ‘Portofino Carbon Free’ project. Having low-impact solutions for water and road transport remains one of the objectives we are aiming for with the greatest interest “.

The regional councilor Giacomo Giampedrone was also present at the presentation of the new infrastructure: “It is an important step and the fact that Portofino does it – he stressed – is a good sign. We often talk about ecological transition but then we do not see the facts. Today a good signal arrives from Liguria “. The use of the column will be regulated in pre-established time slots compatibly with the availability of the nearby mooring.