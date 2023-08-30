The Court rejected an attempt by De Vido to separate Stornelli from a cause of enrichment

The Supreme Courtwith the votes of all its members, arranged yesterday, Tuesday, August 29 decline an attempt at Julio De Vido to set aside the federal prosecutor Carlos Stornelli. For the former Minister of Planning, the representative of the Public Ministry who investigates him in a case for illicit enrichment He was not objective in his actions, but the Highest Court did not validate it.

With votes of Horacio Rosatti, Carlos Rosenkrantz, Juan Carlos Maqueda and Ricardo Lorenzetti, the Court put an end to a series of proposals by the former Kirchnerist minister that went through all the judicial instances. In the first place, the first instance with the signature of the substitute judge Marcelo Martinez de Giorgi it dismissed it on the understanding that the proposal had been submitted out of term.

In addition, the magistrate had responded negatively to the proposal by telling him that Stornelli was involved in five other cases in which the former Kirchnerist minister was involved, but in which He had not asked for his recusal.

Regarding the expiration of the terms, the judge of first instance had indicated that the prosecutor’s dismissal request it was done 16 months after notification of the processing of the case when the term established by the Criminal Procedure Code to do so is 48 hours.

Carlos Stornelli.

With that first setback to the attempt to separate Stornelli, one of the prosecutors most pointed out by the ruling party, the defense of the former key official of the governments of Nestor and Cristina Kirchner, headed by lawyers Maximiliano Rusconi and Hugo Palmeiro, tried to get an endorsement in higher instances. First they did it before the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber and then they went to the Chamber of Cassation, but in both places they only found rejections.

“That the appellant has not complied with the established precaution (…) for which reason corresponds to dismiss the

present complaint“, the members of the Court wrote in a resolution signed yesterday, on two pages.

The case began several years ago and investigates the equity increase that the ex-minister and his entourage had between 2003 y 2015.

Before Stornelli intervenes, the prosecutor Alejandra Mangano had stamped on a resolution that they had detected a “public-private corruption matrix” and that when calculating what was declared blank by De Vido and some of his children -except the daughter who is a monotributista- “the assets of those investigated increased by more than 2740%, while their assets had an increase of more than 3165%” .

While in that case he received a setback from the Court, in Justice they signed another measure that benefits the former official within the framework of the Road Cause.

The four members of the Court rejected the attempt to separate Stornelli promoted by De Vido.

It is worth remembering that regarding the defendants in the file, who went to trial, weighed a series of personal and patrimonial precautionary measures, such as embargoes, and inhibitions. But since De Vido was one of those acquitted in the case in which Vice President Cristina Kirchner was convicted, they have now decided to suspend those restrictions.

The decision was made by the Chamber of Cassation, which confirmed the lifting of all precautionary measures against De Vido and three other acquitted in the case that investigated the network of negotiations around public road works contracts in the province of Santa Cruz. The authors of the decision were the judges Mariano Borinsky and Diego Barroetaveñawhile the third chambermaid, Gustavo Hornos, had stated that it was necessary to enable the review of the situation in the Court.

