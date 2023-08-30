Municipality of Hernandarias faces beautification and painting of the 5th police station. that celebrates the day of Santa Rosa de Lima

The renovated 5th police station. de Hernandarias, after the work carried out by the Works Department of the municipal institution.

Preparations continue for the festival of Santa Rosa de Lima, patron saint of police officers at the 5th police station. of the city of Hernandarias, which recently received the total beautification and painting, a work carried out by the Works Department of the local commune.

The uniformed men are getting ready to celebrate the day of their patron saint at the police institution, which looks completely revamped. In this sense, preparations are carried out for the festival of Santa Rosa de Lima, which is celebrated on the date, August 30.

The main commissioner, Gerardo Vega, invites the parishioners in general to participate in the festivities today, Wednesday, in front of the police institution, where to date the novena to the patron saint has been held; with activities to share among all officers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

