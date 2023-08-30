Aging Water Pipe Causes Flooding in New York’s Times Square

127-Year-Old Water Pipe Collapses Under New York’s Times Square

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a 127-year-old water main located under New York’s bustling Times Square gave way, causing widespread flooding in the downtown area and the city’s busiest subway station. The incident served as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by aging infrastructure lurking beneath the city’s busy streets.

The broken pipe, measuring two feet in diameter, burst beneath 40th Street and Seventh Avenue at around 3 a.m. Videos shared on social media platforms depicted floodwaters cascading into the Times Square subway station, transforming stairways and vents into torrents of water. The flow even infiltrated the trenches that house the subway tracks, soaking train platforms.

It took the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) crews roughly an hour to locate the source of the leak and completely shut off the water supply, according to Rohit Aggarwala, commissioner of the New York City Department of Environmental Protection. The excavation process left a significant hole and muddy mess at the intersection, as workers employed heavy machinery to access the damaged section of the pipeline.

While surrounding streets remained open during rush hour, subway service was temporarily suspended across much of Manhattan on the 1, 2, and 3 lines, which run directly beneath the affected pipe. Service was eventually restored with some delays around noon.

In terms of the impact on water supply, only two local companies experienced shortages at the start of the working day, Aggarwala confirmed. New York City possesses an extensive network of approximately 10,900 kilometers of water mains, amounting to enough pipes to stretch from Times Square all the way to Tokyo. Over the past three years, the city has invested $1.9 billion to upgrade its aging water and sewer lines. Despite these efforts, pipe breaks in the city occur nearly every day. However, the city reported that last year’s 402 water main breaks were the second-lowest on record, surpassing the national average for a city of its size.

The pipe that ruptured was made of cast iron, commonly used for the city’s water mains in the late 19th century. Although renowned for their durability, even these pipes typically have a lifespan of around 120 years. In addition to aging water and sewer lines, Manhattan’s subterranean infrastructure also encompasses a steam power system and an electrical system, both reliant on components buried many decades ago.

These incidents serve as stark reminders of the vulnerability of New York City’s infrastructure. In 2007, an 83-year-old steam pipeline explosion near Grand Central Terminal resulted in a massive geyser of boiling steam and mud, engulfing a crane and tragically claiming the life of one person.

As the city copes with the aftermath of this latest incident, it highlights the ongoing need for investment in infrastructure maintenance and upgrades. Aging systems pose risks to both public safety and the smooth functioning of daily life in the city that never sleeps.

