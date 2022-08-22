Original title: The cover meeting room丨The original author of the hit “The Coward” Zheng Zhi: Becoming a screenwriter makes up for the regret of writing novels

//

【Cover meeting room · Character introduction】

Zheng Zhi, writer, screenwriter.

Fiction works include “Swallowing”, “Fairy Syndrome”, “Floating”, “I’m Waiting for You at the End of Time”, “Don’t Go to That Town”, “I Only Care About You”, etc.; screenwriter works include “I’m Waiting for You at the End of Time” and “The Coward” “hedgehog”.

In 2018, he won the first prize of the 2018 “Carp Anonymous Writers Program” for his short story “Xianzheng”; in 2019, he won the “Zhongshan” Star Literature Award “Annual Youth Excellence Award” for “Xianzheng”; in 2021, he won the “Future Writer” Award.

Currently, the TV series “The Coward” based on its best-selling work “Swallowing Raw” is on the air.

Cover news reporter Xun Chao intern Liu Xingyu

At present, the TV series “The Coward”, directed by Zheng Zhi and directed by Zhang Xiaobo, starring Ou Hao, Wang Yanhui, Wang Yuwen, Zhou Yanyan, Hou Wenyuan, etc., is on the air. This youth suspense drama adapted from Zheng Zhi’s original novel “Swallowing Lives”, with two “exactly the same” murder scenes spanning ten years, unveils a story based on youth and suffering, intertwined with friendship and betrayal. Full of regrets and sorrows. Recently, Zheng Zhi, who is also the author and screenwriter of the original work, was interviewed by a cover news reporter and talked about the change of the two identities and his views on film and television adaptation.

Make up for creative regrets

Continuation of “Story of Emotional Flow”

The novel “Swallowing Raw”, which contains elements of crime, youth, and suspense, has been praised by readers as “the Chinese version of “Walking in the White Night”. On the surface, “Swallowing Raw” is a shell of a social serial murder case, but inside the shell are the cruel stories of a few young people’s youth. Zheng Zhi’s writing is developed along two perspectives and two clues: one is the clue of the character “Feng Guojin”, from an omniscient perspective, through the retrospect of the case, it coldly shows the cruelty of the Northeast, this line focuses on the plot , the narrative rhythm is fast; another clue is the clue of the character “Wang Di”, from the perspective of “I”, through memories and sadness to show Wang Di, Huang Shu, Qin Li and others, from the early autumn of 1999 Huang Shu transferred to school Peace One, to the youthful years when the protagonist graduated from middle school in 2003, this thread was drawn to the heart, and the narrative pace was slow.

See also Singapore's new art agent Lin Zhaoting shows off his new life “Whether writing novels or writing scripts, ‘talking about desire’ is always the first driving force.” When the film and television company found Zheng Zhitan’s novel adaptation for film and television, he volunteered to be the screenwriter of “The Coward”, “In the novel, I I feel that because of certain objective constraints, I didn’t really finish the story according to my heart.” In Zheng Zhi’s opinion, the serialization of novels is limited in length and rhythm, coupled with readers’ expectations and demands, and the pressure of chasing more updates. He had to speed up the pace of the novel, thus abandoning many of his original writing plans. “The Coward” stills Zheng Zhi said frankly: “The part I regret the most and want to make up for is the story of the emotional flow between these four young boys and girls, and the relationship between their characters. Compared with the suspenseful part, the rhythm is slow. It’s more gentle. But at that time, whether it was serialized or published in paper, it didn’t really make up for it. When it came to “The Coward”, the most enjoyable, the most exciting, and the most satisfying is the 16-episode volume. , gave me enough time to make amends and slowly tell the stories of these four young people.” When Zheng Zhi was creating, he never framed himself in a specific type of “suspense” or “youth”. “Suspense is the packaging of storytelling, and it is just a shell for narrative color. Life and death are a proposition. As a novelist and screenwriter, telling a good story and telling a good person’s feelings is the most important thing.” He always believed that people who like these works will see themselves in the story. “When writing “The Coward”, Zheng Zhi also focused on retaining the multi-line narrative in the original work. “I always think that a multi-timeline narrative gives people a sense of memory, layering, contrast, and stacking. The temperament that “Swallow” has always wanted to retain from the novel to the script of “The Coward” is also a respect for the readers of the original work. But this temperament is hard to retain and requires a little bit of adventure and some skill. “ See also Continue to surpass yourself, just to repay the audience - Teller Report Teller Report Cross-border script creation from novels “Screenwriting is a collaborative work” As the screenwriter and original author of “The Coward”, Zheng Zhi was deeply involved in the creation process of the entire episode, “I think the feature of the show “The Coward” is that it is a show that you can’t concentrate on watching, or even If you want to go to the toilet and drink water in the middle, it is best to press a suspended drama.” Although some netizens questioned the slow pace of the drama, Zheng Zhi has great confidence in the quality of the drama, “I think this drama needs to be found. A drama for the audience, I believe that after a period of time, “The Coward” will definitely find more audiences of its own, and they will know each other and know each other, just like the friendship of four young people and their life journey.” Walking between the roles of screenwriter and author, Zheng Zhi also summed up the different creative experiences between the two types of work: “To use a simple analogy, write a novel, you are the king in a country of one person, and you have the final say. You only need to be responsible for yourself; screenwriters create scripts. Movies and TV dramas are a type of cooperative work, and everything must be based on cooperation. The final script needs to go through filming, actor performance, and post-production to see if it can achieve the original effect. So I decided on a The success or failure of a script, the success or failure of a play, or the success or failure of a movie is not a single element from the beginning.” See also The 32nd Huading Awards announced that "Awakening Age" won five awards Ou Hao plays “Qin Li” in the TV series “The Coward” Seeing his work successfully appearing on the screen, Zheng Zhi was filled with emotion, “The first time I saw the finished film, it should be regarded as a ‘director’s cut’, each episode is longer than it is now, because I was working as a director. I watched it in the room, and I finished it for two days in a row. I cried to the point of weakness, and I cried to the point of collapse.” Talking about the slogan “Don’t be a coward”, he explained: “You must face your own fears and cowardice before you understand courage. The real meaning. The sad part of this story is because we were not brave enough when we should be brave, we chose to be cowardly, and we chose not to stand up. So this is what we really need to reflect on when we grow up. “ During the interview, Zheng Zhi also affirmed the performance of several actors in the play. “Ou Hao’s eyes always have a very clean juvenile temperament, especially after the makeup is fixed, it makes me feel that it is completely in line with ‘Qin Li’, he also gave this character something new, a new image, I myself It is also very recognized.” He also revealed that when the script was finalized, the final revisions were made according to the images of the four actors. “These four young actors have their own personalities and character colors, including the way they perform, their understanding of the script and the story, which is very interesting. It is very interesting to choose the original work to fit the actors and make adjustments under reasonable circumstances. It’s the job of a great screenwriter.” According to the TV series “The Coward” “The Coward” posterReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: