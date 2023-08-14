The Decline and Challenges of IP Adaptations in Web Texts

Why are so many internet IP adaptations failing? This question has been on the minds of many as popular adaptations like “Secretly Can’t Hide,” “Long Moon Embers,” and “My Fireworks in the World” have faced backlash and criticism from viewers. Upon analyzing these cases, it becomes clear that issues with casting and acting skills are not the primary problem. Instead, it is the deviation from the original work’s plot that has caused these adaptations to fail.

In “Long Moon Embers,” the moving love story between the heroine and the male protagonist lost its charm due to the two seemingly righteous but hypocritical characters. Additionally, the unexpected favor towards the villainous second female lead further hindered the adaptation’s success. Similarly, “My Fireworks in the World” followed the generic template of a rich girl falling in love with a poor boy, but the lack of subjectivity made it difficult for the audience to connect with the story.

Digging deeper, the root cause of these adaptation failures lies in the inherent flaws within the text itself. In many online romance novels from which these adaptations are derived, love is supposed to be the core of the story. However, the authors often struggle to portray love convincingly. Instead of depicting genuine emotions, these novels rely on saccharine sweetness or artificially manufactured obstacles. As a result, the portrayal of love becomes irrational and detached, losing its appeal. This inherent flaw in the text is the main reason why these adaptations are receiving backlash.

This trend points to a concerning reality – the quality of web articles is declining. A recent article that ranked Jinjiang’s annual collection concluded that web articles have become fast food, with the content suffering as a result. Many netizens echoed these sentiments, sparking discussions on social media platforms like Weibo.

The decline in web article quality can be attributed to the changing demographics of both the writers and readers. Jinjiang users are mainly between the ages of 18-29, with a significant proportion under the age of 17. Post-90s writers have become the backbone of creation, and post-00s writers are the main new additions. While young authors can still produce excellent web articles, they often lack the experience and understanding needed to write compelling romance novels. Additionally, the lower-level production mechanisms of online literature contribute to the decline in quality.

These aesthetic differences in online texts are amplified during film and television adaptations. Unlike online novels, which readers can enjoy privately, television dramas attract a wider audience. This exposes the problems hidden within the text and allows them to become topics of discussion among different groups. Additionally, the changing public opinion environment and evolving aesthetics influence audience reception. They no longer seek the traditional romantic myth but instead focus on themes like women’s awakening and self-growth.

The issue also lies in the concept of the adaptation itself. Adaptations should not simply replicate the source material but should align with the values and ideologies of the times. As the film and television industry faces this common problem, it is crucial for practitioners to stay sensitive to the changing times and abandon outdated thinking.

In conclusion, the frequent overturning of IP adaptations can be attributed to the deviation from the original plot, inherent flaws in the text, declining quality of web articles, aesthetic differences in adaptations, and the need to keep up with the ever-evolving times. The film and television industry must address these challenges to create successful adaptations that resonate with viewers.

