‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Miranda’s Apartment Is Selling for $27.5M

Readers who have watched the fashion enlightenment movie “The Devil Wears Prada”, remember Andy (played by Anne Hathaway) sending books to her boss Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep)? Now, the impressive apartment is on the market for $27.5 million.

Designed by Stanford White in 1906, this approximately 12,000-square-foot single-family townhouse on New York’s Upper East Side has five floors, seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, loggias, a spacious kitchen, and a The basement of the garden, as well as the mini rooftop basketball court, and the listing photos show that some of the original furniture and decorations that appeared in the movie are still in use. In addition, the building was not only the filming location for “The Devil Wears Prada,” but also the scene of Dan and Serena’s wedding in the original series “Gossip Girl.”