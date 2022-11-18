The documentary “One Hundred Million” will be screened today. At the Golden Rooster Film Festival that just passed, the film “Changjin Lake” won two major awards for best feature film and best director. The documentary not only presents many behind-the-scenes stories of “Changjin Lake”, but also discloses many previously unexposed feature films for the first time, allowing the audience to see a more three-dimensional “Seventh Company of Hot-Blooded Steel”.

By presenting the original appearance of the filming process of this record-breaking film, the documentary demonstrates the strict intentions and high-standard industrialization of the series of film production. The previous documentary premiered at the Golden Rooster Film Festival and received good reviews: “From the documentary, I once again felt why the “Changjin Lake” series of films are industrial-grade works, and I was moved by the ‘details’ flowing out of such a huge production.” For the support of the audience, the main creator Also respond sincerely. Yu Dong, the producer and chairman of Bona Film Group, said with emotion: “The film “Changjin Lake” is a milestone. Its production scale and industrial specifications are a big step forward. The shooting process has overcome many unimaginable difficulties. We Special thanks to the audience for their support, thank you for your full affirmation of “Changjin Lake” and this documentary.” Huang Jianxin, director producer and screenwriter of “Changjin Lake”, also said: “In this documentary, everyone finally sees the director. I became an ‘actor’. I am very grateful to see that everyone likes it.”

In addition to showing the behind-the-scenes stories of the series of movies “Changjin Lake”, many real-life veterans of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea appeared in the documentary, telling the audience about their personal experiences and recalling those thrilling battles. Some viewers said: “Seeing these veterans burst into tears instantly, I salute you.” As Wang Shuzeng, the historical consultant of “Changjin Lake”, said: “There are such a group of outstanding Chinese sons and daughters who support the backbone of our nation. With them, our nation has hope. Although they fell in the ice and snow, many of them did not leave their names, but they are still the monument of our nation!” Wu Jing, the lead star of “Changjin Lake”, also said: “What we have done It is to shape those martyrs and heroes, let more people know about them, commemorate them, and cherish today’s hard-won beautiful life.” (Xinmin Evening News reporter Sun Jiayin)