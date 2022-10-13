Source title: The domestic product INTO YOU is out of the circle and airborne in Taikoo Li, Chengdu with Pixar Strawberry Bear

Recently, the domestic brand INTO YOU Xinmu and you joined hands with Disney Pixar Strawberry Bear to air on the 3D screen in Taikoo Li, Chengdu. For a time, Taikoo Li Chengdu became very lively because of this cute visitor. It is understood that this is a special project carried out by INTO YOU from October 8th to October 14th. Due to this special plan, “Chengdu Internet celebrity 3D big screen strawberry bear IP check-in” has become one of the hottest check-in places in Chengdu in autumn. During the event, many passing tourists witnessed the cute side of the rebel strawberry bear. In Taikoo Li, where people come and go, cute and cute strawberry bears playfully stick out from the 3D screen, and INTO YOU strawberry bear series products “drop” from the screen, attracting tourists to stop and take pictures As a souvenir, soon, the protagonist Strawberry Bear was surrounded by crowds of people taking pictures and interacting. It is understood that this event is a special plan for the promotion of the Pixar Strawberry Bear series by the domestic makeup brand INTO YOU. Strawberry Bear is a well-known IP of Disney. This cartoon image from “Toy Story 3” is a charming character who is independent and dares to love and hate. Different from the popularity of other cartoon characters, the reason why Strawberry Bear can gain so much love is not only the soft and cute appearance, but also the rebelliousness and personality in the bones that resonate with people. Strawberry Bear’s “personality” and “breakthrough” have a good resonance with you, the domestic makeup brand INTO YOU. With the blessing of many connection points, the two sides continue to make this a mess in the name of “If you don’t love me, you will make trouble”. This connection will affect more consumer groups who want to reject the same and independent specialties. On the other hand, the global popularity of Disney and its IP has also empowered INTO YOU, a domestic product, so that more people can witness the continuous emergence of powerful domestic products under the blessing of the Strawberry Bear IP. Spiritual resonance needs to be presented in real objects. Thus the INTO YOU Pixar Strawberry Bear series was born. It is understood that the INTO YOU Pixar Strawberry Bear series has eight single products, covering lip balm, eye shadow and blush, covering almost every step of consumers’ daily makeup. In addition, the INTO YOU brand also starts from the two aspects of texture and color in product creation, which fully echoes the cute image of the strawberry bear. In terms of color, INTO YOU takes care of the preferences of consumers with different personalities, and takes advantage of the "color expert" to bring 5 lip balm products with different styles and 2 eye shadow palettes with their own merits, so that consumers can be elegant, sweet and cool. , high-cold and other styles can be freely switched, and you can choose what you love. In terms of texture, the INTO YOU Pixar Strawberry Bear Series Eyeshadow Palette adopts a soft and waxy refraction soft-focus cotton velvet texture. Consumers can not only feel the softness and peace of mind as if they were wrapped by a strawberry bear when using, but also reap the benefits of the light source. A soft-focus, natural-looking finish. With the surging crowd on the streets of Taikoo Li, INTO YOU made another appearance with this special project. As a make-up brand, INTO YOU Xinmo and you have not been on the beauty track for a long time, but in the field of domestic make-up, INTO YOU already has a position that cannot be ignored. Xian Lao Lai seized the emerging needs of the current young group, found an entry point from the vertical category and invented the lip balm category, which became an instant hit with its excellent innovation ability. Looking at the labels such as “lip mud creator”, “color expert” and “light of domestic products” surrounding INTO YOU today, it is not difficult to see the hard-working and sincere side of this brand. In addition, the INTO YOU brand is also well versed in marketing rules, from using the circle platform for content planting to gain the recognition of a large number of users, and then to content is king through co-branding and other means to continuously build brand power in one go. Taking the introduction of the INTO YOU Pixar Strawberry Bear series as an example, INTO YOU will focus on the Taikoo Li 3D screen, which is highly discussed among young people. At the same time of cute cheers, INTO YOU products have successfully entered the hearts of consumers again. Judging from the past achievements and performance of INTO YOU, we are sure that this is by no means the end of the brand’s “playability”. We believe that INTO YOU will continue to innovate in the future, and bring more interesting products and fashionable ways to everyone. Color experience! It is reported that the special project of INTO YOU is still in progress. From October 8th to October 14th, there will be a chance to have a surprise encounter with the Internet celebrity Strawberry Bear in front of the 3D screen in Taikoo Li, Chengdu!

