For horror guru John Carpenter, video games have been his lifelong passion and, along with his music and film careers, one of his biggest inspirations. But making a movie based on a video game is an opportunity that, sadly, has not materialized so far. In an interview with AV Club, the director was asked which game he would like to make into a movie, and he gave the following answer.

“The only thing I can think of, and I mentioned before, is Dead Space. That would be a really great movie. I could do it…well, any of them would be really good. I even Like the last one, an action no one likes”

Interestingly, Dead Space has long been rumored to be a feature film, and we have no doubts that Carpenter would be a great director. We just have to keep our fingers crossed and hope.

What do you think, would a Dead Space movie be good in the hands of horror masters?