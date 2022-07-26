Original title: The drama “Relief Grocery Store” returns to feel the fantasy and warmth in the interlaced time and space

With the arrival of the summer vacation, the city’s “fireworks” has returned, and the performance market has also radiated new vitality. The Shanghai Oriental Art Center carried out a series of re-performance activities under the theme of “Arts play in summer, let love grow flowers” to help the performance market recover.

Director Liu Fangqi is back with the drama version of the fantasy masterpiece “Relief Grocery Store” adapted from Keigo Higashino. From August 19th to 21st, he will open a magical and warm journey for you at the Opera Hall of Shanghai Oriental Art Center. In addition, the Oriental Citizens Concert, Ode to Summer Joy – Double Piano and Timpani perform “Bei Jiu”, Gina Alice’s musical fantasy world, Disney officially authorized “Frozen” movie symphony concert, “Frozen Fantasy” “Fantasia” An Tianxu’s piano solo concert, Huang Qishan·Qiwang 30 2022 tour concert, etc. will also appear in Dongyi one after another, continuing the extraordinary music.

Warm-hearted Japanese warmth and magical healing

“Relief Grocery Store” is one of Keigo Higashino’s three representative works. Shota, Atsushi, and Yukihira accidentally bumped into the grocery store on the way to leave after stealing, and connected the present and the time 30 years ago in a letter. Although it is not a mystery novel, its storyline is not inferior at all. There is no death, no murderer, only ordinary people who work hard to live. They are redeemed here with their daily life confusion and leave happily. Their stories are like the epitome of ordinary life, allowing people to see their own shadows.

In September 2017, starring Yamada Ryosuke, Nishida Toshiyuki, Murakami Hiroro, Ono Machiko, etc. co-starred, and the movie based on the novel “Nani Ya’s Worry Store” was released in Japan. In December of the same year, the Chinese version of “Resolving Worry Grocery” starring Wang Junkai, Di Ali Gerba and Dong Zijian was released in China, and the healing style touched countless people. In October 2017, drama director Liu Fangqi tried a healing drama, which was also the first time that “Saving the Grocery Store” appeared on the Chinese drama stage.

In August 2022, the Chinese version of the Chinese version of the drama “Relieving Worry Grocery Store” will also be staged in the Opera Hall of Shanghai Oriental Art Center. The people who participated in solving the worries were the grandfather Yuji Namiya and three thieves who lived more than 30 years later. Three young people with low educational level and poor social experience can actually help those who come to ask for help by writing letters. And it’s all just because they live in the future and have perspectives from the future. They see their own insignificance, but no matter how small and ordinary they are, they must work hard to “realize their dreams”.

It’s like the inscription of Mr. Higashino’s dialogue drama “Relief Grocery Store” – “I like people who are confused, I like people who are troubled”. Director Liu Fangqi also said, “For the confusion, dissatisfaction, longing and hard work in life, the true story emotions that are close to life are what impresses me the most. So all the adaptation methods and presentation methods I used in this drama are actually I hope the audience will have more vision for their own life after experiencing this 2 hours and 20 minutes in the theater.”

Traveling through time and space is a healing and a stage art award

The play “Relief of Anxiety Grocery Store” takes the “secret” written by Keigo Higashino onto the stage with the dramatic technique of traveling through time and space, and tells the story in various artistic forms such as music, dance and dialogue. The hypothetical nature of theatrical art also allows the audience and performers to shape the imaginary space and time, making the drama permeated with a dreamlike texture.

In terms of plot, the play is more than 90% restored to the original work. From the character modeling design to the performance of the actors, it strives to reproduce the characters in the book. “All actors received the guidance of relevant professionals during the rehearsal process, and conveyed the tranquil atmosphere of the town described in the book to the audience as authentically as possible,” said director Liu Fangqi.

In terms of stage art, the performance relies on new stage installations and imaging methods, such as the use of turntables to solve space transformation, and the use of gear projection, LED screens above the stage, and the “moon” in the depth of the scene to solve time transformation. The Nanya Grocery Store is also an entrance to a time-space tunnel, connecting the present and the magical place of thirty years ago. At the same time, many small props are used to advance the narrative, and various toys will be “resurrected” at some point, which will surprise the audience by surprise.

At the same time, almost all the music and sound effects in the play come from the soundtrack of native Japanese instruments. A combination of musical instruments, including acoustic guitar, shamisen, harmonica, harmonica, and drums, etc., endows each character story with a different expression. Each character also has a different themed soundtrack. The sound texture of the performance is in line with the age of the whole story, giving the audience a “gentle blow”.

