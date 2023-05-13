The electoral brake of the Court revives the political trial and they evaluate how to add accusations

The decision of the Supreme Court to halt the electoral processes in San Juan and Tucumán brought parliamentary attention back to the Impeachment process that is being carried out in the commission chaired by Carolina Gaillard from Entre Ríos.

According to what was confirmed to PROFILE from the ruling party, the idea of ​​adding this new battlefront to the committee debate is still standing, although the modality is not yet defined.

In principle, next Thursday would be the last day with witnesses linked to alleged irregular handling of the social work of the Judiciary, then it would be the turn of the analysis on the actions of the courtiers around the Coparticipation ruling that benefited the City of Buenos Aires and finally the discussion on the declaration of unconstitutionality of the composition of the Council of the Magistracy, in December 2021.

The call for next week’s meeting includes a new summons for the former director of social work, Aldo Tonón, who on this occasion was summoned ex officio with the intervention of Federal Criminal Court No. 12, because he was already absent three times testify, with the excuse that he is involved in a legal case for the same matter. Also summoned were Sebastián Clerici, legal secretary of the Supreme Court, accountants Iván Ritvo and Gabriel Martínez and Laura Ambrosio, an affiliate of the social work.

“It depends on Lijo,” commented one of the members of the commission when asked if Tonón would finally appear before the Impeachment Commission. Judge Ariel Lijo is the one who has in his hands the possibility of forcing this former official to provide explanations, although there is no certainty that this will happen. A testimony from Tonón generates an expectation similar to what was already motivated by former administrator Héctor Marchi, who attended Deputies on two occasions, made multiple complaints and warned that he was the target of threats against his integrity. Identified with the “Lorenzetti wing”, Marchi accused the president of the Supreme Court Horacio Rosatti of granting contracts to negotiate rulings in his favor. He also assured that he was removed from his position for refusing to “cover up” Silvio Robles, Rosatti’s right-hand man, involved in the controversial chats with former Buenos Aires Security Minister Marcelo D’Alessandro.

The interest of the ruling party in the process was reflected in the multiple references made by the Chief of Staff Agustín Rossi to the operation of the highest court during his presentation before the Senate. “In 40 years of democracy, Justice is among the worst institutions that work in Argentina,” and that is demonstrated “in any survey that shows the levels of credibility,” said the man from Santa Fe. As he said, the Judiciary “is a power that does not work”, although he recognized “good intentions” of many judges and prosecutors.

In this context, he assessed that “one of the challenges of democracy will be to disarm this system of factious power that does not have democratic legitimacy but that determines and compromises the functioning of democracy in Argentina.”

Agreement with Grandmothers

The president of the Chamber of Deputies Cecilia Moreau signed an agreement with Estela de Carlotto, head of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, to promote actions, projects and activities that transmit knowledge on human rights and particularly on the right to identity.

In this regard, Moreau pointed out that “it is a pride to advance in these agreements with Grandmothers, which is so necessary and important for the memory of our country” and added that “a country without a memory is a country without a future.”

For her part, Estela de Carlotto expressed that “this agreement is a joy and comes to formalize the accompaniment that we have been having from the Congress” and added that “dissemination has always been very important for our search.”

In this sense, he also stated that “it is important that we continue working together to guarantee the search for the missing grandchildren.”