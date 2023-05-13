Older adult run over in the center of Riobamba

INS. –

Paramedics from the Ministry of Public Health treated a person who was injured as a result of a traffic accident that occurred around noon yesterday, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in the heart of Riobamba.

The Civil Traffic Agents arrived at the site of the events to collect data on the event.

An emergency call entered the ECU-911 Riobamba yesterday around noon, in which it reported that an adult over 70 years of age was the victim of a hit-and-run that occurred at the intersection of Eugenio Espejo and Guayaquil streets. Fortunately, the injured person did not end up with serious injuries, but she was taken to the IESS Riobamba Hospital for her to be treated. On the other hand, the merchants of the La Merced sector ask the competent authorities to strengthen road safety and control in the heart of the city, mainly in the commercial areas and which have a high traffic flow.

“We do not know what happened, if the woman did not notice or the driver of the vehicle, but it is necessary that the road control agents are in these streets so that such misfortunes do not occur, especially during rush hours,” he said. Clemente Naranjo, a citizen who was at the scene of the incident that left no fatalities. The Civil Traffic Agents of the city were at the site of the mishap awaiting the diagnosis of the victim, in addition, they took the versions of those involved to establish the possible real causes of the outrage. “We hope that with the new municipal authorities that will enter next week the reality of the city will change, otherwise it will be more of the same,” said Carmen Inca, a citizen.