The Embassy of India in Buenos Aires celebrates the International Day of Yoga

Although yoga has long been recognized as India’s gift to the global culture of wellness, the official recognition by the UN came after a push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.

The UN proclaimed June 21 as International Yoga Day by passing a resolution on December 11, 2014 during the 69th session of the General Assembly. At the session, the Indian Prime Minister said: “Yoga is a priceless gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies the unity of mind and body, thought and action…a valuable holistic approach to our health and well-being. The Yoga is not just about exercise, it is a way to discover a sense of unity with yourself, the world and nature.”

The initiative, which aims to spread Yoga, is part of the Ministry of AYUSH of the Government of India, created by the Prime Minister, to promote alternative health systems that complement Western medicine, including Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH for its acronym).

The first International Yoga Day celebrations were held in 2015 at the Raj Path in New Delhi and Modi, along with other dignitaries, set two Guinness World Records. The first record was established for hosting 35,985 people and being the largest yoga session in the world. The second was for having the largest number (84) of nationalities participating in it. Since then, mass practices have been held around the world every year in more than 190 countries, with India as the main center of the celebration.

about yoga

The word “yoga” derives from Sanskrit and means to unite, symbolizing the union of the body and consciousness. The science of Yoga has its origin thousands of years ago, long before the existence of the first religious beliefs. Seers and sages, called Rishis, brought this powerful yogic science to different parts of the world.

Interestingly, modern scholars have observed and marveled at the similarities they have found between ancient cultures around the world. However, it was in India that this system found its fullest expression. The Sapta Rishi Agastya, who traveled the Indian subcontinent spread this yogic culture as a way of life.

Although Yoga was practiced in the pre-Vedic period, the great sage Maharishi Patanjali systematized and codified the existing yogic practices, their meanings and related knowledge through his ancient text “Yoga Sutras of Patanjali”.

After Patanjali, many sages and Yoga teachers contributed greatly to its preservation and from time immemorial to the present day Yoga has continued to spread.

Today, everyone is convinced that the practice of Yoga is a method for disease prevention and health promotion. Millions of people around the world have benefited from this practice and Yoga is growing and flourishing day by day.

Celebrations 2023

This year in Argentina we celebrate the Ninth edition of the International Day of Yoga, organized as on all occasions by the Embassy of India in Buenos Aires. In previous years, the DIY 2020 “Yoga en Casa” and DIY 2021 “Yoga Para El Bienestar” programs broadcast online were seen by more than 38,000 and 56,000 viewers respectively. Last year’s participation in the Boca Juniors Sports Center reached 10,000 people

In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Independence of India, 75 international and national institutions present in Argentina collaborate. All the information will be available through the website www.diadelyoga.com and will cover a wide range of topics.

On June 20, the main celebration will be held in person again at the Boca Juniors Sports Center (Benito Quinquela Martín- Arzobispo Espinosa 550) from 10 a.m. onwards.

It will feature an opening ceremony performed by the Ambassador and a guest of honor. It will include Yoga and meditation practice, talks on Yoga, health and nutrition. Additionally, there will be performances of dances and music from India.

As in previous years, we will have the assistance of artists and celebrities who are lovers and practitioners of Yoga, such as Boy Olmi, Claudio María Dominguez, Agustina Kampfer, Julián Weich, and Virginia Da Cunha, among others.

Adding to the celebration, there will also be stands for gastronomy, clothing, handicrafts, products related to well-being to make this day a true festival of India.

Yoga and meditation are extremely popular in Argentina, with a large following in Indian institutions such as Brahma Kumaris, El Arte de Vivir, Ramakrishna, Sivananda Yoga, Iskcon, Sahaja Yoga, Bihar School of Yoga, among others. Added to this are local institutions with experience such as the Hastinapura Foundation, the Ayurveda Prema Foundation, Indra Devi International, the Valores Divinos School, the Natha Yoga School, among others. Important universities have also generated technical degrees and specializations in these areas, such as the University of Salvador, the University of Gran Rosario and the National University of Patagonia San Juan Bosco. Many of these universities and institutions have agreements with the Ministry of AYUSH and important universities in India.

The celebration of this day serves to raise awareness of the population about the benefits of practicing yoga. Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice of ancient tradition, which originated in India. Today, various forms of yoga are practiced and both its success and its number of followers is growing all over the world.

indian festival

The Festival of India will be a unique opportunity to disseminate the culture and traditions of India and strengthen the close bond that unites both nations.

The event will have a large fair with more than 50 stands, including typical gastronomy, vegetarian gastronomy, traditional handicrafts, clothing and fabrics from India, accessories and handicrafts, Ayurvedic cosmetics, tourism promotion, books, yoga and performances. traditional dance.

