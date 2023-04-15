The Euro 7 case: Volkswagen asks for a one-year postponement. At risk the arrival of new models

TURIN – Europe must postpone the entry into force of the Euro 7 standards by more than a year. Otherwise, the risk is that the manufacturers decide to suspend the production of many models while waiting to adapt to the limits imposed by the new emissions legislation decided by Brussels. The industrial and social impact would be high. Notice that was delivered to the European Union not by one of the countries that showed perplexity with respect to the expected levels and implementation times of Euro 7 – the start is set for July 2025 – but by one of the main automotive groups of the Old Continent . According to the Reuter agency, Volkswagen with its document asked a few days ago that the implementation of the new standards be postponed to at least the autumn of 2026, just over a year after expected, and with the aim that all the new cars meet the new limits by autumn 2027.

It is not usual for a car manufacturer to decide to take a stand and open a direct dialogue with the European Union. Usually it is the trade associations, starting from Acea, which take a stand. The German group argues that the timeline indicated in the paper would be sustainable provided that the regulation enters into force in the middle of next year, thus giving the sector two years to implement the standards and three years to cover all their new fleets. That of Volkswagen is also a useful indication for the States and the European Parliament which will have to negotiate the limits of Euro 7 pollutants for cars, trucks and heavy buses, including nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide. Other completely new aspects of the regulation, such as the limitations on tiny particles created by the brakes and tire wear, should also be delayed for the German group due to the lack of suppliers who, especially on the tire front, can meet the required requirements.





The German manufacturer is not the only cons. All the manufacturers have asked to postpone the Euro 7 or to make them softer. The manufacturers are already engaged in the transition to electric, it would be difficult to drain resources for the development of the technologies necessary to comply with the Euro 7 standards. And 2035, the year of the stop to the thermal fuel powered by petrol and diesel, is too close by one point from an industrial point of view. For the Commission, however, measures are needed as soon as possible to reduce harmful emissions while combustion engine cars remain on the road.