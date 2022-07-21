Original title: The ex-wife of Gao Xinjie, the producer of “Agarwood is like crumbs”, revealed that she cheated on her marriage and cheated on the actor Xu Kai during filming

Actor Xu Kaiyu

Sohu Entertainment News On the evening of July 20, Zhang Junzhu, the ex-wife of Gao Xinjie, the producer suspected of “Agarwood is like crumbs”, broke the news that the producer had cheated on the film, and cheated on the actor Xu Kaiyu during the filming. After the divorce, he even threatened. Don’t let her watch children and other behaviors.

The full text is as follows:

Gao Xinjie, the producer of the TV series “Agarwood is like crumbs”, I want to expose the scumbag of this century! My grandmother forced me to divorce ten days after she died! She lived with actor Xu Kaiyu within ten days of the divorce! I got divorced and someone told me that he cheated on this woman when I was pregnant! This woman appeared on the cast list of “Deep Shallow” after our divorce! Including the following “Yu Jun Song” and so on! What kind of heart does this woman have to make my child’s father so fascinated that he won’t even let me see the child! This woman also took my mother’s place around my child, so young! A normal woman doesn’t learn to be the stepmother of other people’s children! Don’t let me see the baby! I’m so afraid of harming my ex-husband and harming my children! How can there be such a vicious person? Gao Xinjie is not fit to be a person! Insults are going to kill me, and I don’t deserve to be a child’s father! Threatening me not to listen to his words and watch the child, then hide the child and never let me see it again! I have a recording! I’m not afraid of you going to sue me! Delete my Weibo what a man! He’s a scumbag, he can’t die!Return to Sohu, see more

