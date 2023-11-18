The Expensive Dream: Life as a Child Drifter in Hengdian

Being a Child Drifter and Having an Expensive Dream

In a small, unheated room in Hengdian’s Nanshanghuxi Village, 6-year-old Xiao Yi and her mother Wu Lan are making sacrifices to pursue a dream. Despite the bitter cold, they remain in Hengdian so that Xiao Yi can continue acting and hold on to her cherished dream.

This mother-daughter duo arrived in Hengdian from Jiangxi in May, determined to make it in the competitive world of acting. Wu Lan worked tirelessly to secure roles for her daughter, submitting resumes and materials to numerous actor coordinators and agents. The grueling work paid off as Xiao Yi landed roles in micro-short plays, bringing in a meager 250 yuan in the first four months.

Living on a strict budget of 3,000 yuan per month, the duo faces significant financial strain. Despite the hardship, Wu Lan is determined to support her daughter in her pursuit of stardom. Xiao Yi attends school, and their monthly expenses cover rent, food, and other necessities. With her father in Nanchang covering the expenses, Xiao Yi’s monthly income from acting becomes their only additional source of income.

The physical toll of acting is evident on Xiao Yi, with marks left on her skin from the demanding shoots. Wu Lan recalls the challenges of dressing her daughter in thick clothing for summer-themed shoots and the disappointment of unpaid promises from the film crew. Nevertheless, Xiao Yi remains joyful and unwavering in her pursuit of acting.

The road to stardom for Xiao Yi has come at a significant cost. Wu Lan paid a hefty fee for training and membership to secure roles and build connections in the competitive world of acting. The sacrifices made by this ordinary family highlight the challenges faced by aspiring child actors in the industry.

For a young child like Xiao Yi, navigating the world of acting in Hengdian is a tough and expensive endeavor. Wu Lan’s dedication to her daughter’s dream demonstrates the lengths that parents go to support their children’s aspirations, even in the face of financial strain and uncertainty. The story of Xiao Yi and Wu Lan sheds light on the hardships faced by child actors and the sacrifices made in pursuit of a dream.

