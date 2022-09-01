The famous sci-fi movie “Back to the Future” launched in 1985 is still a classic and legendary work in the history of movies. According to foreign media reports, The famous car DeRolin that appeared in the film is about to be resurrected and will be turned into a new EV version of the new energy vehicle. It is expected to be released in 2024 to compete with Tesla and others, so stay tuned.

• The time machine prototype in Back to the Future is a 1981 DMC-12 sports car with a 6-cylinder engine jointly developed by Peugeot, Renault and Volvo. This car is produced by DeRoling The only car of the year, only 9,000 were produced.

• The new version of the electric DeRolin still adopts the classic shape, and the signature gull-wing doors are still retained, but the interior has been replaced with more advanced equipment. The official quotation is about 150,000 US dollars. It is planned to be launched in 2024. series.