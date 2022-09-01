Home Entertainment The famous sci-fi movie “Back to the Future” debuts, and the famous car is resurrected as an EV version for 24 years – Movie – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

The famous sci-fi movie “Back to the Future” debuts, and the famous car is resurrected as an EV version for 24 years – Movie – cnBeta.COM

by admin
The famous sci-fi movie “Back to the Future” debuts, and the famous car is resurrected as an EV version for 24 years – Movie – cnBeta.COM

The famous sci-fi movie “Back to the Future” launched in 1985 is still a classic and legendary work in the history of movies. According to foreign media reports,The famous car DeRolin that appeared in the film is about to be resurrected and will be turned into a new EV version of the new energy vehicle. It is expected to be released in 2024 to compete with Tesla and others, so stay tuned.

access:

Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

• The time machine prototype in Back to the Future is a 1981 DMC-12 sports car with a 6-cylinder engine jointly developed by Peugeot, Renault and Volvo. This car is produced by DeRoling The only car of the year, only 9,000 were produced.

• The new version of the electric DeRolin still adopts the classic shape, and the signature gull-wing doors are still retained, but the interior has been replaced with more advanced equipment. The official quotation is about 150,000 US dollars. It is planned to be launched in 2024. series.

See also  Bakel focuses on 3D technology and on the American and European markets

You may also like

Wanyou Yingli eternal elegance Roger Vivier brand spokesperson...

SANDRO 2022 autumn and winter campaign campaign: believe

Ouyang Nana’s full-length album “Live Today” will be...

A Closer Look at ESENES WORLDWIDE’s “Cubone” Custom...

Maje Fall/Winter 2022 Campaign Episode 1 – Street...

Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low’s...

Yang Mi’er Dongsheng Hengdian dinner is suspected of...

Leaks show that “Fortnite” may hold a virtual...

Wen Zhaolun participated in “Overcoming the Thorns” to...

The summer winner “Hidden in the Dust” is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy