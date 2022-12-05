DC’s future superhero movie “Blue Beetle” was held at Sao Paulo Comic Con (2022 Comic Con Experience) officially released the first poster. The film stars Xolo Maridueña as the third-generation blue beetle Jaime Reyes, who is also DC’s first Latino hero.

As we all know, the newly established DC Studios is now co-led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, and the successful surviving “Blue Beetle” will become an important blockbuster of DCEU next year. This film was originally developed and produced by HBO Max, and then the plan was changed. Released in theaters.

There is no more information exposure yet, but you can feel the technological armor style of the blue beetle first from the poster. The villain of this film will be Victoria Kord, replacing Sharon Stone by Susan Sarandon. The rest of the cast include Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillén, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar and Raoul Max Trujillo et al.

In the past, there was news that “Batman” might join the film, but the official did not respond to this. The film is expected to be officially released on August 18, 2023. Interested readers, please look forward to future reports.