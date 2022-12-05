Esports organization Soniqs announced that it has released the current Rocket League Championship Series roster. As stated in the tweet, all four members; Thomas “ThO.” Binkhorst, Mike “Mikeboy” Verkuijlen, Otto “Metsanauris” Kaipiainen, and Emil “fruity” Moselund have been eliminated from the team.

“Today we part ways with the current #SQRL list.

Thanks to @Metsanauris, @Mikeboy_RL, @[email protected]Stay with us and we wish you all the best in your future endeavours.

While there’s no word yet on what’s next for these players, we’re told Soniqs will share more news and details about its 2023 RLCS squad “soon.”