Keeping your appetite at bay and cutting calories? According to some Australian scientists there is a way and it’s also easy…

Eugene Spagnuolo – Milano

Raise your hand if you haven’t been tempted to give in to a sin of gluttony during a diet. But cutting your daily calories takes effort, and even small transgressions can make a difference. The good news? According to a study published in theEuropean Journal of Nutrition there is a natural and painless method to limit appetite and reduce calories…

The trick to reduce the calories of meals — No magic potions – it’s just a matter of indulging a portion of almonds between meals as a snack. According to some scientists from the University of South Australia, in fact, the daily consumption of just 30-50 grams of almonds (about two servings) helps reduce energy intake by 300 calories at subsequent meals.

A handful of dried fruit in short, it could prove invaluable for those who are trying to lose weight. “Rates of overweight and obesity are major public health concerns, and modulating appetite through improved hormonal response may be key to promoting weight management,” explains Dr Sharayah Carter of the Department of Health. UniSA’s Exercise, Nutrition and Activity Research (ARENA). “Our research looked at hormones that regulate appetite and how nuts, especially almonds, may help control appetite. And we have shown that almond eaters experience changes in hormones that regulate hunger and that these could contribute to a reduction in food intake (by 300kJ).’

The benefits of almonds on appetite: the study — Australian researchers found that among 140 volunteers, those who ate almonds showed responses of peptide C 47% lower, with improved insulin sensitivity and a reduced risk of developing diabetes and cardiovascular disease. They also had a larger amount of glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (18% more), glucagon (39% more) and pancreatic polypeptide (44% more). All hormones that affect appetite: glucagon sends satiety signals to the brain, while pancreatic polypeptide slows digestion, reducing food intake. "Almonds are high in protein, fiber and unsaturated fatty acids, which may contribute to their satiating properties and help explain why fewer calories were consumed," comments Dr. Carter.

A small change in diet — To those who argue that, after all, 300 fewer calories per meal aren’t much, scientists reply that it isn’t. “Even small positive lifestyle changes can have an impact. In fact, when we make small changes, we’re more likely to improve our health in the long run,” counters Carter.and almonds are a fantastic healthy snack to incorporate into our daily diet. And we can’t wait to understand how they can influence appetite during a weight loss diet and how they could help us with weight management in the long term as well.”