Produced by Zhejiang Huayi Brothers Film Investment Co., Ltd., Beijing Huayi Brothers Cultural Development Co., Ltd., Tianjin Rabbit Hole Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Beijing New Studio Film Co., Ltd., and jointly produced by Rabbit Hole Culture and Huayi Brothers Films The announced folk thriller and suspense movie “Five Immortals of Northeast China” premiered on the whole network today. A strange story that took place in a remote mountain village in the northeast is officially unfolding, and the secret of the Five Immortals and the truth behind them will be revealed soon.

The Legend of the Five Immortals “sweeping everything in one go” is addictive, high-energy thriller, and frightening in one go

The five immortals in Chinese folklore, “Fox Huang Bai Liu Hui” refer to foxes, weasels, hedgehogs, snakes and mice. People in Northeast China believe in the Five Immortals. Disrespect will lead to disasters, ranging from ruining one’s family property to dementia and death. The legend of the Five Immortals is often accompanied by many appalling unsolved unsolved cases, so it has become a “treasure” theme for thriller and suspense movies. “Five Immortals of the Northeast” is eclectic, extracting and extending the most exciting parts of the legends of the five immortals. By breaking the usual narrative method, it shows the strangeness of the five immortals one by one with short, concise and suspenseful stories, which greatly satisfies the audience. It not only arouses the audience’s curiosity, but also enriches the viewability and integrity of the film.

In the film, the unscrupulous Sun Xingwen insists on exterminating rats by cruel means, which incurs revenge from the Gray Fairy. The rats devoured the nails of the youngest daughter of the Sun family, and turned into a human form to look like real ones. The rats besieged Sun Xingwen. The scene was terrible, and Sun was dying. For a while, the legend of the Five Immortals was rampant, and Ding Laifu of the Sun family took advantage of the opportunity to bring up the legend of the weasel robbing the relatives: Feng’s family held a funeral in the middle of the night, but met Huang Xian got married on a mountain trail, and the funeral turned into a happy event, which frightened everyone. The weasel turned into a man with a terrifying appearance, a melon cap with a colorless face, and a thin and sharp voice like a wandering spirit. The wife of the Feng family screamed out of her wits, and the whereabouts of both husband and wife were unknown, which made people shudder. In the mountains, there are charming fox monsters casting spells to confuse passers-by, setting up the illusion of “ghosts hitting the wall”, big snakes swallowing blood, white immortals secretly claiming their lives and other strange things. The story of the Five Immortals is full of suspense and high energy, and it is very enjoyable to read it in one go. And there is a coherent clue hidden in the stories of the five immortals that seem to be independent of each other. Are the demons causing harm to people? Or does the person who suffered the misfortune have some ulterior secrets? You might as well go to the movie to find the answer yourself.

Wang Lidan