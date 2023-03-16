Original title: OOTD | Subculture trend back! You don’t dare to wear the clothes they wore twenty years ago?

When it comes to Y2K and millennial style, many people will think of Shamat and non-mainstream teenagers that were popular 20 years ago, which seems to be biased towards a less positive and a little biased impression.

The street pop culture around the millennium, as well as the dressing preferences of teenagers, etc., now seem to include a lot of tasteful matching styles, comfortable and easy-to-wear clothing elements that can magnify their own advantages, and young people. The outspoken determination of people to want to be seen by the world.

The editor personally loves subculture very much. In fact, they are not only pursuing exaggerated appearance. In recent years, I have been able to feel more and more that domestic subculture youths dare to express their courage and pursue their inner beliefs and what they really love. kind of mood.

At the same time, they are actively bringing enthusiastic and positive energy and culture to those around them.

There are also some overlapping and fused elements in the outfits of the millennium style. Today, I will share a wave of everyday wearable, not exaggerated but unique outfits!

Top sharing

What do people wear in the streets in twenty years? High-necked sleeveless tops, prints of classic cartoon characters, and a complete set of sportswear in one and the other, are you afraid to wear them now?

The classmates who think of Fujido Shizuka when they see the high-necked sleeveless top raise their hands!

This is a top that I don’t know what season to wear. If it’s a warm afternoon in spring, this thick sweater can be worn with a light-colored clean long-sleeved shirt or a mid-sleeved T-shirt. It will be dry and hot and have a little warmth effect; when the temperature rises, please wear it boldly with vacuum alone!

(Sister Jing wears this style really elegant and high-end.)

When European and American celebrities come out of the gym wearing a full set of sportswear and are photographed on the street, they do not know that young people in China were already wearing solid color sportswear twenty years ago.

The green suit and the wine red brown suit are very textured colors, suitable for boys and girls of all skin colors to wear. You only need to wear a curved hat or a baseball cap. The kind of people who go in and out casually and don’t care what clothes they wear today It feels right.

The large and exaggerated prints in the dot pop style, young Asian youths who want to stand out in the crowd hurry up!

When you look at it up close, you can’t see the pattern at all, only the old TV with snowflakes on your eyes, and the exaggerated lips and laugh patterns can only be seen from a long distance. There is a sense of originality and tension.

Thick-needle jacquard sweater cardigan with a large lapel, a non-sexy item, suitable for both men and women, suitable for school, class or going out on weekends as an outerwear, windproof and warm without being heavy, exclusive for spring The jacket belongs to yes.

A T-shirt with a high-quality fabric can really be worn from summer to winter and then worn from scratch for another year. The American retro print is paired with a solid and soft cotton fabric. It will not be deformed and faded after two years of washing. Of course, it is also a must this year. indispensable.

Regardless of whether it is 2000 or 3000, we all need good-looking printed short-sleeved T-shirts.

Spring is most suitable for a refreshing and cute cartoon printed T-shirt, which can be paired with off-white or light brown casual straight trousers or dark sports shorts.

Boys will wear raglan sleeves and choose a refreshing yellow lemon color with aqua blue, which is really girly.

download sharing

Recall that the popular trousers in the millennium must be low-waist flared trousers and fat and baggy trousers. What are the shadows of the trousers that have been retrospected this year? Let’s see together.

I have not seen one of the trousers with the most waist and hip lines recently. Boys and girls wear them with a waist circumference of 60 and an inverted triangle figure. The trousers have a slightly flared design. The upper body of these trousers is fashionable and retro. There is a very strange temperament.

Denim trousers are an old stalk that has remained unchanged for thousands of years. Millennial-style girls are wearing skinny flared jeans. Boys can choose straight denim trousers with excellent shape, straight and straight. The slightly loose style looks longer The legs are straighter, and a simple printed embellishment on the trousers is not so monotonous.

Girls look great in this too.

The earth-colored trousers made of denim are very special and rarely hit the style. This item has a dirty, ruffian and handsome temperament. The leather fabric has a good texture and is not easy to wrinkle. Although the embroidery part is large in size, it is not crowded or exaggerated. , There is a sense of déjà vu of wearing tattoos on the body.

The top can also come in some old earth tones, full of dirty and handsome temperament.

If you still want to wear overalls this year, don’t take the age-reducing and cute route. Boys and girls look casual and handsome in this overalls. Girls wear a short racer-shaped vest, and boys wear a loose shoulder. The round neck sweater has a very decadent temperament.

Of course, you can also wear light-colored T-shirts in beige and light coffee. The warm and bright spring is here, so don’t be sad.

The upcoming 50-year-old Hello Kitty sauce is predicted to be popular for another 50 years. This year, the Guochao brand still launched a new joint series of items. The design of light-colored and dark-grain printing slightly reduces the sense of gender and childlikeness of this item. , more suitable for wearing on various occasions, the velvet material is close-fitting and comfortable.

Boys can choose the black Kitty style. When you notice the details at close range, the girls around you will be particularly impressed with your clothes.